5 best landing spots in Fortnite as of May 2021

Fortnite recently released the much-needed v16.30 update with some minute POI changes. Following the update, loopers are having a great time dropping off on the Season 6 map with the objective of going all the way towards victory.

Even before the update, the new Season 6 saw a lot of changes with respect to POIs. The new POIs challenge gamers to seek out and find places that offer the most items to collect.

This article will discuss the 5 best POIs players can visit after the recent v16.30 update in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6: 5 best POIs to drop for loot

Like every Battle Royale game, Fortnite requires players to hoard enough items to survive until the end to emerge as the winner. Therefore, it is important to know which POIs have plenty of loot.

#5- Sweaty Sands

Sweaty Sands has existed in Fortnite for a long time. Located just above the Holly Hedges, this place holds abundant chests and loopers can loot a great deal of items from this place.

It is not at all difficult to rotate out of this POI. Therefore it is one of the best landing spots for looting.

#4- Colossal Crops

Advertisement

The latest POI to be added to the group, this location came into existence from Chapter 2 Season 6. Gamers will remember the presence of the Colossal Coliseum at this exact location in Chapter 2 Season 5.

Players can get hold of abundant crafting materials and other loots as well. The cornfields are good to take cover, in case of an enemy invasion. The POI is located in the center of the Fortnite map, which makes rotation to other areas quite easy for loopers.

#3- Misty Meadows

Located in the southern part of the Fortnite map, this area serves as a great POI as it offers a great deal of loot and building materials for loopers.

Advertisement

The presence of buildings spread across the area gives ample scope to hide for cover as well as snipe. The POI lies between the Slurry Swamp and the Catty Corner, making rotation an easy task out of here.

#2- Pleasant Park

The spawning point of Jonesy The First as an NPC, Pleasant Park offers hefty loot. The area serves as one of the busiest POIs on the map. Therefore one can expect heavy battle in Pleasant Park.

Apart from other items, gamers can get hold of enough building materials from this area. Enemies in close proximity make survival challenging in Pleasant Park. Therefore, one must acquire significant resources before taking on the opposition.

#1-Dirty Docks

Added to Chapter 2 Season 1, this POI continues to be a paradise for loopers. Located just north of Retail Row, the area has many loot chests. Random loot spawns are also more common than other areas, making it one of the most favorablee spots.

Dirty Docks offers enough building materials as well as cover in case a fight breaks out. Also rotating out of this could be an issue as the nearby locations are not near at all.