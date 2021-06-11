5 best-selling Fortnite skins of all time

Fortnite is a free-to-play game, but it finds a way to make money with cosmetics such as skins.

Skins from Fortnite are some of the most iconic looks in all of gaming's current era. Certain ones appear in-game and that is when players know they are dealing with an original player or a sweaty one at least.

So, what Fortnite skins have made Epic Games the most money? Some of the best selling skins are a those players see the most when trying to survive the battle royale. Here are the top five.

Top 5 Fortnite skins that sold the most

#5 - Travis Scott

Fortnite has become known for its crazy live events and crossovers with various companies and celebrities. Travis Scott entered Fortnite for a concert and became one of the most popular skins in the entire game. It has not made Fortnite the most money, but it certainly is one of the fastest selling skins in the history of the battle royale.

#4 - Aura

Aura is a seen everywhere. Players love dropping onto the island with this skin. The Aura skin isn't as expensive as some of the others, which makes it harder for her to become the best selling. Plenty of players have purchased her and rocked the Aura skin when going for the Victory Royale.

#3 - Soccer Skins

The Soccer Skins were the original top-selling Fortnite skins. If a player has one of the Soccer Skins, to this day, they are known as some of the sweatiest players in the game. This massively popular skin blew up when it was first released, and it took some time for its throne to be usurped.

#2 - Skull Trooper

Skull Trooper was once one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. Epic Games decided to place it back in the item shop after years of being MIA. When that happened, it seemed like the Skull Trooper was the new default skin. Lobbies were filled with it and still are to this day. There is no doubt that it is one of the top selling skins in the battle royale.

#1 - NFL Skins

The NFL Skins made Epic Games tons of money. It was reported that these skins made over $50 million. The NFL collaboration isn't Fortnite's most profitable, but a lot of the other collabs have skins in the Battle Pass. This makes these NFL skins the top selling ones because they had to be bought via the item shop.

