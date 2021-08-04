5 most boring Fortnite collaborations till date

Ranging from Marvel to DC heroes and Star Wars to popular musicians, Fortnite has had a plethora of exciting collaborations. Not only have these significantly contributed to the story, but they have also allowed players to obtain exciting new skins and mythic weapons, and participate in some enthralling LTMs.

Unfortunately, not all Fortnite collaborations have been as exciting as the rest. Some were so disappointing that fans have rated them the worst in-game skins of all time.

A major chunk of the most boring Fortnite collaborations came in Chapter 2 Season 6, when various popular hunters from pop culture joined Agent Jones in protecting the Zero Point. Many of these collaborations were just skin additions without any LTMs or NPCs.

Most boring Fortnite collaborations of all time

#5 Fortnite x Stranger Things

Epic Games failed to do justice to the cinematic genius that Stranger Things was. Widely hailed as one of the best shows, when fans heard about the collaboration, they expected surprises like map changes or spooky LTMs. However, all they got was Chief Hopper and Demogorgon outfits.

Fortnite x Stranger Things (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since these aren't even the most exciting characters from the show and the skins aren't too great either, players don't use them often, and they are really hard to come by.

#4 Fortnite x The Walking Dead

While Chapter 2 Season 6 had some really interesting collaborations, such as the Mandalorian and Predator, it also introduced characters from the Walking Dead series to fans. Yet another critically acclaimed series disappointed as one of the most boring Fortnite collaborations, as these were just a pair of skins and items without any interesting stories or events.

The Walking Dead characters in Fortnite (Image via The Game Awards 2020/Reddit)

#3 Fortnite x Halo

Yet another disappointing collaboration from Chapter 2 Season 6 was the arrival of Master Chief. One of the most popular gaming figures from the legendary Halo series, Master Chief, appeared in the Fortnite item shop instead of coming as an NPC or even making players work for the skin by completing quests.

Fortnite Master Chief collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

#2 Fortnite x Jordan

Even with an LTM, Jordan was still one of the most boring Fortnite collaborations, since it had nothing to do with basketball or Michael Jordan. Instead, it had a couple of character outfits donning the Air Jordans, and that was all.

#1 Fortnite x Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters is an important part of everyone's childhood. It wasn't enough for fans to have to go through the horrid reboot of the franchise, as Fortnite released the most boring Halloween collaboration ever.

Ghostbuster skins in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite/Twitter)

When Epic Games announced the Ghostbusters collaboration, fans expected to see some of the original characters arrive as outfits or even a spooky 'Ghosts vs. Busters' LTM. However, they didn't get any of that. Instead, they got two Fortnite characters dressed in the Ghostbusters outfit.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod