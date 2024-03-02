5 Crew Packs the Fortnite community wants back in-game

The Fortnite Crew has become a monthly event that all players look forward to as they wait to see what new skin and other cosmetics the Crew Pack will bring. Over the years, Epic Games has released a total of 37 Crew Packs that featured creative designs exclusively for Fortnite Crew members. That said, how the Crew Packs work can cause some players to miss out on skins and cosmetics.

In a recent Reddit post, u/xR8TEDRx posed an interesting question to the community, asking them to pick one Crew Pack they would vote to bring back. This article breaks down five Crew packs the community wants back in the game.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the community's views and opinions regarding the topic being discussed.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite community wants these 5 Crew Packs to come back to the game

1) Mecha Cuddle Master

Mecha Cuddle Master (Image via Epic Games)

A Mecha twist on the Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader, the Mecha Cuddle Master is one of the most iconic skins in the game's roster. It was first introduced as part of the Crew Pack for June 2021 and was an instantly beloved skin.

With its simple yet imposing design, mixed with its association with an iconic skin, the Mecha Cuddle Master has left a mark on a lot of players who would love to see the cosmetic return to the game in some shape or form.

2) Loki Laufeyson

Loki Laufeyson (Image via Epic Games)

Thor's stepbrother and the Asgardian God of Mischief, Loki Laufeyson made his way to the Fortnite island as part of the Crew Pack for July 2021. With the character's presence and association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing him to the height of his popularity, the skin was a welcome addition for any players looking to embody the Norse God in the game.

Ever since its release, players have been looking for a chance to get their hands on this collaborative outfit.

3) Summer Skye

Summer Skye (Image via Epic Games)

A summer twist on one of the most beloved skins from Chapter 2, Fortnite Summer Skye joined the game's roster as part of the Crew Pack for August 2021. The skin's elegant and summer-inspired design, mixed with the fact that Skye's presence was one of the highlights in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass, made it one of the most admired Crew Pack outfits.

While there have been recent hints that players might see elements from Chapter 2 return to the game, Summer Skye would make for a perfect complementary addition alongside them.

4) Princess Lexa and Prince Orin

Princess Lexa and Prince Orin (Image via Epic Games)

One of the more unique Crew Packs, the August 2023 Crew Pack brought with it Princess Lexa and Prince Orin, both of which flaunt their royal yet whimsical designs. Inspired by Lexa from the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass, the skins follow similar design patterns but with a regal twist, making for a combination that is beloved by many in the community.

With this Crew Pack being the only one in history to offer two skins instead of one, players have been understandably demanding to see the Fortnite Crew Pack, or at least the skins, return to the Item Shop.

5) Gildhart

Gildhart (Image via Epic Games)

Closing out our list is Gildhart, one of the more complex skins introduced by the Fortnite Crew in January 2023, which allowed players to embody a warrior made out of gold.

With the skin's mighty aesthetic and standout design schemes, Gildhart has become one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the game. Players are eager for another chance to get their hands on this enigmatic warrior and add him to their vast library of cosmetics.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!