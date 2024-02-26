Fortnite Crew Pack for March is winning hearts online, here's why

The Fortnite Crew has seen its share of complaints from the community over the past few weeks. However, that seems to be changing as Epic Games recently revealed the latest addition to the Fortnite Crew Pack lineup for March 2024, including Katt, an adorable new skin that has captured the community's attention.

The new Katt skin seems to be a delightful counterpart to Kit, the fan-favorite kitty from Chapter 2 Season 3. While Kit featured a rough and tough mechanical design inspired by a motorcycle, Katt dons a sleek and stylish robotic suit, with the cat herself piloting the suit from within the helmet.

The community loves the new Katt skin from March's Fortnite Crew Pack

The community seems to love this new Fortnite Crew Pack skin for a multitude of reasons, one of them being the Katt skin's connection and similarities to beloved characters from the game's storied roster. Kit and Meowscles are both characters who have played a significant role in the game's lore and left a mark on players.

Katt's introduction only adds to their legacy, as apart from the suit, the cat colors and design are reminiscent of the previous feline skins. The community seems thrilled with the latest addition to the game's cat-themed skins, potentially expanding the lore and mythology of the Fortnite multiverse and its characters.

Another point that has attracted the community is the departure from the recent trend of bucket hat-clad skins in the Crew cosmetics. The iterations for the Crew skin in the past three months have drawn significant criticism for their repetitive design themes. Katt's unique and refreshing aesthetic breaks the mold and provides something different.

This could signal a shift towards more imaginative and diverse offerings in Crew Packs down the road, easing the minds of players who thought that the Crew cosmetics were falling into a pattern of lazy redesigns. Here are some of the most notable reactions:

Players also expressed how excited they are for Katt's release due to the fact that they missed out on the Kit skin and Meowscles skin during Chapter 2. Meanwhile, others love the skin due to it simply featuring a cat.

As the Fortnite community awaits the release of the March 2024 Crew pack, it's clear that the new Katt skin signifies the Crew is returning to its stylish roots.

