5 deciding factors that actually make a Fortnite skin "rare"

There are countless skins in Fortnite, but not every skin has a rarity status. Amidst thousands of authentic and collaboration-based cosmetics, a handful of items give their owners bragging rights.

Some prominent examples of rare skins are Renegade Raider, Double Helix, Galaxy, Special Forces, and Black Knight. Interestingly, all these skins are esteemed for different reasons.

How to check if you have a 'rare' Fortnite cosmetic?

1) Item Shop date

The Item Shop in Fortnite is where loopers can buy all sorts of outfits and cosmetics. There are sections like Featured and Daily. While new and unique cosmetics arrive in the Featured section, old cosmetics are brought back in the Daily section.

It naturally becomes rare if a skin doesn't return to the Item Shop for many days. This explains why Special Forces is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. Even though its in-game rarity is just Rare, players haven't had the opportunity to spend their 1,200 V-Bucks on it for over 1000 days.

2) Expensive bundles

Even though Bundles in the Item Shop are expected to decrease the overall cost of certain cosmetics, there have been some overpriced bundles. For instance, the Rex bundle cost 3,740 V-Bucks and only contained a generic Agent Jonesy reskin.

Such expensive bundles often get a negative response at launch, with a handful of players buying them. However, they are seen as valuable after a few years and get the 'rarity' status.

Apart from Rex, the Vertex bundle was also claimed to be overpriced at launch and is now one of the rarest cosmetics.

3) Exclusivity

Double Helix and Galaxy are the perfect examples of rare exclusive skins. While the former was an additional reward only for players who owned the Honor Guard, the latter was a reward for the owners of certain Samsung Galaxy devices.

Not many players can buy a device worth over $500 to get a Fortnite skin. Accordingly, exclusive skins have always been the rarest and most expensive.

Exclusivity also applies to other features like the Battle Pass. Battle Pass skins are exclusive to the respective seasons, and they never return to the Item Shop. This explains why Black Knight, Omega, and The Reaper from the OG Battle Passes are now some of the rarest skins.

4) Pricing

The cost of Fortnite skins depends on their in-game rarity. Starting with Uncommon, they go on till Legendary. Cosmetics usually justify their rarity and price tag as expensive skins are unique, reactive, and sleek, while cheaper skins are basic and easily replaceable.

There are times when skins cost way more than what they should. To name a few, these include Moisty Merman and Flytrap. Loopers do not prefer buying them. This ironically makes them rarer and more valuable in a few years.

5) Free rewards

The Hot Marat emote, Rust Bucket backbling, and the Snowflake glider are some examples of free Fortnite cosmetics that are nowhere to be seen right now.

These rewards were introduced a long time ago and back then, players naturally didn't take them seriously. However, free rewards can only be collected within a limited time and never be returned.

Hence, loopers should ensure that they collect all the free rewards distributed through events like Winterfest.

