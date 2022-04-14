5 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 XP glitch maps that actually work

XP glitch maps in Fortnite have become quite common in the last few seasons. These maps can be accessed via special codes. The specialty of these maps is that gamers can perform certain actions to trigger the XP system. Once the system gets tweaked, it rewards gamers with quite a significant amount of XP that can be used to rank up the Battle Pass tiers.

There are several XP glitch maps for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. However, some of them don't seem to work anymore. This article will therefore list five XP glitch Creative Maps along with their codes that work.

5 XP glitch maps for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Smooth 1v1 Build Fights

Code to access the map in Fortnite: 4331-5438-4924

Enter the match and run towards the side where there are a few objects with the Auto Teleport option. Ahead of these options, on the edge of the map, there is an invisible button. Gamers need to interact with this button.

It will teleport gamers inside a room where there is a green button. Players will be required to interact with this button as well. Once it is done, XP will start getting credited to the player's account.

2) 1v1 Build Fights

Code to access the map in Fortnite: 0004-9661-9415

Enter the code to access the map. Once the game is ready, drop down into the arena and head towards the building named Team 9. Navigate to the end of this building and search for a button. Gamers will be able to trigger the XP system after interacting with this button in the map.

There is also an area from where gamers can respawn back to the map. Each time the gamer respawns, XP is rewarded. This can also be exploited to earn some points.

3) Outlaws Heaven Season 2

Code to access the map in Fortnite: 8143-5110-7203

Upon entering the map, gamers will notice a Saloon on the right side up the street. Players will be required to enter the Saloon and go to the right side. Over here, there will be a painting and gamers will need to jump around ten times in front of it.

After the jumps, gamers will notice that they have been teleported through the painting into a secret room. Inside this room, there will be a giant coin floating. Running across this coin will credit XP to the gamer's account. Once it is done, gamers can end the match and re-enter to repeat the task and get XP over and over again.

4) 1v1 Build Fight (XP)

Code to access the map in Fortnite: 8157-4210-6226v206

Enter the code and access the map and straightaway start the game. Gamers will spawn in front of a Support a Creator pedestal. Once the game starts, players will need to turn towards the left. There will be a changing booth. Reaching out to the top of the booth, players will find a secret XP button. Interacting with this switch to get XP credited to the account.

5) New Mythic Free For All (XP)

Code to access this map in Fortnite: 4419-7734-5633v112

Enter the game and jump into the main arena right beside the jump pad. Turn right and head towards the boundary wall. Over there, gamers will notice a secret XP button. Press this button to get XP credited to the accounts.

The vault-like structure is located on the bottom left side of the arena. Head over to this structure and instead of entering the vault, go to the edge of the map where the vault meets the boundary of the map. Over there, an XP button will be in place. Interacting with this button will credit XP to the gamers' accounts.

Edited by R. Elahi