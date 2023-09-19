5 Fortnite collaborations that need to be revisited

Certain collaborations have left a deep impression on Fortnite. They created enough hype to last for years, and although Epic Games seems to have forgotten about them, the community at large has not. These collaborations have been some of the best in the metaverse, and despite performing well, the franchises were never revisited.

Although the developers do have their reasons for not collaborating with franchises for the second time, they do deserve a second look. Considering that they occurred years ago, having a second round of collaborations would definitely bode well within the community. That said, while there are many to choose from, five of them really stand out and strike a chord.

John Wick and four other Fortnite collaborations that sorely need to be revisited

1) John Wick

The John Wick collaboration was probably one of the most hyped in Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 9 and with good reason. A lookalike of the character known as The Reaper was even added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 3. Although it served its purpose well, this led to the community asking for an official collaboration. Thus, when John Wick was officially introduced to the game, it was a happy moment.

Despite the franchise's success, Epic Games has not made any attempt to orchestrate another collaboration. Given the numerous characters that are part of the franchise, there is a lot that can be done. Hopefully, the developers get around to it before another John Wick movie makes its debut in the cinema.

2) Stranger Things

Epic Games wasted no time to jump on the Stranger Things bandwagon back in Chapter 1 Season 9. This collaboration contained all the bells and whistles. That is why the community has been asking for another one ever since. Although there have been signs of a second collaboration, for some reason, nothing has come to fruition.

It would seem that following the success of the series, it no longer wishes to collaborate with Epic Games as such. While this is understandable from a business standpoint, fans have been asking for more characters from Stranger Things to be added to the metaverse for years now. Maybe one day things will work out and a second collaboration will occur, but for now, the show will have to suffice.

3) Deadpool

Deadpool was a wildcard collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. The character was not expected to be a part of the metaverse and became a sensation when added to the game. He even took over Midas' yacht and redecorated it to suit his needs.

Given that Deadpool 3 is currently being shot and will arrive in theater next year, having a second collaboration with the franchise would be a good idea. Numerous characters, including Wolverine would be featured as Outfits in-game. Given that there will be an antagonist as well, they too, could be featured as a character in the metaverse

4) Travis Scott

Although there is a lot of controversy surrounding this artist, there's no doubt that the Travis Scott Astronomical event in Fortnite gave rise to virtual concerts. Till date, it is perhaps one of the most well-known collaborations in the gaming world. Sadly, the Travis Scott Icon Series Outfit has not seen the light of day for over 1,240 days.

Although Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeney clarified that the Outfit in question was not banned, there's no telling if and when another collaboration will happen. It would seem that it depends on Travis Scott and whether or not he would like to have his Outfit released to the public via the Fortnite Item Shop.

5) Kratos

Kratos, The God of War, was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 5 and made quite the impact. Given the legacy of the franchise and the character itself, fans were overwhelmed to be able to cosplay as this demigod. However, despite the success of this collaboration, the Outfit has remained vaulted for 914 days.

With the God of War franchise booming on PlayStation, this would be the best time to reintroduce Kratos to the game in a new avatar. His son, Atreus, alongside many more character from the franchise can also be added to the Fortnite Item Shop.

