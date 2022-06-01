5 Fortnite Hide and Seek maps to try in 2022

Fortnite Creative mode has allowed players to make maps and games unlike any other in the battle royale, such as Hide and Seek.

Hide and Seek is a classic children's game that has been played for as long as anyone can remember. The goal is to find a spot to hide in hopes of outlasting the seeker.

This translates pretty well to Fortnite. On a rainy day, Hide and Seek can be played in the Epic Games title rather than outside in the real world. There are several of these Creative maps and they are all a blast.

Note: This article may be subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.

5 Hide and Seek Fortnite Creative maps to play in 2022

5) Borderlands Infection: 4819-8403-7360

Whether it is the simple Hide and Seek or a variant like Prop Hunt, the Borderlands Infection map is a great choice. Even those who aren't familiar with the Borderlands franchise will have some fun.

It has an incredible level design and is rather large. Players could spend hours coming up with new hiding spots to evade the seeker. The same amount of hours can be spent by the seeker trying to find the hiders.

4) Mansion Mayhem: 7035-2787-5434

Mansion Mayhem was first created in Chapter 2. It has received a remake, which is the code shown above. This remake is a wonderful Fortnite Creative mode map for Hide and Seek.

The map itself seems super simple to traverse, but there are tons of hiding spots that no one would think of at first glance. This is a map that favors the hiders and gives seekers a run for their money.

3) Among the Pharaohs: 7477-6379-1293

This may very well be one of the largest Fortnite Creative maps made for Hide and Seek. It is massive and has plenty of space for players to hide, seek, and simply explore.

It takes on the theme of a vast desert with a huge pyramid in the middle. Inside that pyramid is a very detailed tomb. Surrounding the pyramid is a Sphinx, a sea port, and a small village-like area that needs to be seen to be believed.

2) Modern City: 7477-6379-1293

Modern City was released prior to the parkour and free-running mechanics that Fortnite introduced in Chapter 3. With those in place now, it is best to revisit this map.

The map is centered in a bustling metropolis with construction taking place and skyscrapers galore. Being able to scale ledges helps the seeker immensely in this map that was originally one-sided towards the hiders.

1) Tiny Soldiers: 7477-6379-1293

Rats in the House was the original name for Tiny Soldiers until it received a makeover and became one of the most popular Hide and Seek Creative maps in the game.

Players are put in a gigantic house that towers over the characters, as they are meant to be shrunken down "toy soldiers" of sorts. The details put into it are incredible and Hide and Seek players will have a blast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far