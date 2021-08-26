5 Fortnite leaks that reveal crucial details about Chapter 2 Season 8

Leaks have always been a part of Fortnite, giving players hope for what is to come in the battle royale.

As Chapter 2 Season 7 winds down, the approaching Season 8 is on everyone's mind. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but there have been plenty of leaked details that may come to be true.

Of course, every leak should be considered speculation until Epic Games makes it official. However, this shouldn't stop players from getting excited about what could come in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks

5) Start date

Season 7 ends on September 12th! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

As soon as a Fortnite season starts, fans begin speculating about when it will end and when the next season will start. Chapter 7 was no different. Now, as we close in on Chapter 8, more details have arrived regarding when the season may begin. There is no exact start date, but the end date of Chapter 2 Season 7 provides a good indication.

4) Map Changes

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Map changes happen all the time in Fortnite, and none are more exciting than when a live event causes them. Many believe the Chapter 7 live event will once again cause a shift in the map for Season 8. There are rumors of pyramids, medieval locations and a food theme. Players can certainly expect some suprises when the new season begins.

3) Kevin the Cube

It Seems We May Actually Get Kevin The Cube Back!! 🤯@HYPEX Seems To Have Some Insider Info and He Tweeted Saying The Hint Was On The Taco Lebron Skin And Kevin Runes Can Be Found On Lebrons Left Leg On His Taco Style!! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/L4UdBqnFMr — Z0m6ieLeaks  (@Z0m6ieLeaks) July 19, 2021

Everyone loves Kevin the Cube. So much so that a lot of people believe the Cube will make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. With the aliens possibly being defeated and a new area known as the Sideways (inspired by the Upside Down from Stranger Things) on its way, who knows what could happen. Still, Kevin could return and be responsible for all of it.

2) Open-World mode

Some upcoming locations of the Survival/Open-World Map!



This map is BIG and it has many other landmarks & unfinished POIs, and it's still in the works. pic.twitter.com/xm0d1D7znr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

Notorious Fortnite leaker HYPEX is back at it again. There are several rumors about a possible Survival mode or Open-World mode coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. He provided details about an allegedly massive map and some of the POIs on it.

1) Naruto

According to a trusted Reddit source, Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is working on implementing it to the Season 8 Battle Pass! #Fortnite



via @ShiinaBR pic.twitter.com/8a5mMGDSuq — Fortnite News & Leaks (@FortniteBRFeed) August 1, 2021

The crossovers just keep on coming to Fortnite. Chapter 2 Season 8 has one potentially on its way that has fans particularly excited. Rumors of Naruto coming to the battle royale have been thrown around for a long time at this point. If this turns out to be true, then the ninja from Hidden Leaf Village will finally find a place in the Fortnite universe.

