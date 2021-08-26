5 Fortnite leaks that reveal crucial details about Chapter 2 Season 8

Leaks have always been a part of Fortnite, giving players hope for what is to come in the battle royale.
As Chapter 2 Season 7 winds down, the approaching Season 8 is on everyone's mind. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but there have been plenty of leaked details that may come to be true.
Of course, every leak should be considered speculation until Epic Games makes it official. However, this shouldn't stop players from getting excited about what could come in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks
5) Start date
As soon as a Fortnite season starts, fans begin speculating about when it will end and when the next season will start. Chapter 7 was no different. Now, as we close in on Chapter 8, more details have arrived regarding when the season may begin. There is no exact start date, but the end date of Chapter 2 Season 7 provides a good indication.
4) Map Changes
Map changes happen all the time in Fortnite, and none are more exciting than when a live event causes them. Many believe the Chapter 7 live event will once again cause a shift in the map for Season 8. There are rumors of pyramids, medieval locations and a food theme. Players can certainly expect some suprises when the new season begins.
3) Kevin the Cube
Everyone loves Kevin the Cube. So much so that a lot of people believe the Cube will make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. With the aliens possibly being defeated and a new area known as the Sideways (inspired by the Upside Down from Stranger Things) on its way, who knows what could happen. Still, Kevin could return and be responsible for all of it.
2) Open-World mode
Notorious Fortnite leaker HYPEX is back at it again. There are several rumors about a possible Survival mode or Open-World mode coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. He provided details about an allegedly massive map and some of the POIs on it.
1) Naruto
The crossovers just keep on coming to Fortnite. Chapter 2 Season 8 has one potentially on its way that has fans particularly excited. Rumors of Naruto coming to the battle royale have been thrown around for a long time at this point. If this turns out to be true, then the ninja from Hidden Leaf Village will finally find a place in the Fortnite universe.