Fortnite Pros have been grinding hard lately for the Esports World Cup 2024. The qualifiers are from July 5, 2024, but the hype has been around for the past few months. All the players are going to compete for a prizepool of $1 million. While the qualified players will be the best from their regions, based on their consistency and records, some pros are expected to dominate the whole event.

On that note, here are five Fortnite pros to look out for in the Esports World Cup 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion

Th0masHD and four other Fortnite Pros to look out for

1) Th0masHD

Th0masHD (Image via Dreamhack)

Thomas "Th0masHD" Davidsen is arguably one of the most consistent Fortnite pros since 2018. Amassing over $1.1 million in earnings, his impressive track includes multiple high placements in S-tier tournaments. He has been part of some of the biggest organizations such as Astralis and G2 Esports. Since October 2023, he has been playing for Team Heroic.

Known for his excellent decision-making skills and precise aim, Th0masHD is one of the most respected figures in the Fortnite community. He is one of the most deserving players who need their own Icon Series skin in Fortnite.

2) Peterbot

Peterbot (Image via Dreamhack)

Hungarian powerhouse Peterbot is one of the most talked about Fortnite pros in 2024. He is the highest-earning Fortnite pro this year with over $150k in earnings with ten gold, nine silver, and four bronze placements. He is currently signed with Agent Gaming, one of the most dominant Fortnite teams in recent years.

Very little is known about his personal life, except that he has double citizenship and used to play from the EU region earlier. He is popular for his extremely aggressive gameplay and amazing clutch potential during final storm circles.

3) TaySon

TaySon (Image via Epic Games)

Tai "TaySon" Starčič is a Slovenian player who has been active in the Fortnite esports scene since 2019. He became popular after consistently winning EU Cash Cups every week during the early COVID-19 days. He is currently signed with the Saudi Arabian organization, Team Falcons, and has won many S-tier tournaments including five FNCS titles.

TaySon has gained massive popularity in the community and various professionals spectate his matches to learn from him. His playstyle is defensive, mostly focusing on strategically staying just above the Damage Threshold and gaining placement points.

4) Japko

Japko on left (Image via Dreamhack)

Aleksy "japko" Jablonsk is a Polish player who has been active in the Fortnite professional scene since 2021. He was one of the highest-earning Fortnite pros in 2023, winning multiple titles such as Dreamhack Dallas and Gamers8 2023. He is currently signed with Team Falcons.

His addition to this list might be a hot take, but when people see his recent performance in various scrims and Cash Cups, they will realize that he has what it takes to get high placements in any upcoming S-tier tournaments.

5) Malibuca

Malibuca (Image via Dreamhack)

Danila "Malibuca" Yakovenko is a Russian Fortnite professional who has been active since 2020. He has earned over $940k in tournament winnings and also won the recent FNCS Major 1 in the EU region.

He is one of the only Fortnite pros who has already secured a spot in two of the biggest upcoming Fortnite tournaments: Esports World Cup 2024 and FNCS 2024 Global Championship. His playstyle is similar to his long-time teammate, Th0masHD, and has been consistently getting high placements in almost every Fortnite tournament. Some of the biggest players in Fortnite always mention him as one of the top opponents they look forward to facing.

