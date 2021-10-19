5 GTA Vice City characters that would make the best Fortnite skins

Fortnite and GTA Vice City would go together like peanut butter and jelly; it would make for the best Fortnite skins.

Out of all the theoretical crossovers, GTA Vice City would be the most colorful. Heavily inspired by the 80's, this game fully captures an enthralling decade. Fortnite did the same with their Spandex Squad set. However, a Tommy Vercetti outfit would be sought after by many players.

GTA Vice City has a memorable cast of characters. Each of them stands out with their neon suits and stylish clothing. The best Fortnite skins are fashion statements for the player. There is no better way to do it than with a popular game like GTA Vice City. Keep in mind that this article is mainly hypothetical.

5 GTA Vice City characters capable of being the best Fortnite skins

5) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg (Image via Rockstar Games)

The best Fortnite skins don't always have to be supervillains like Thanos. Sometimes it can be as simple as a crooked lawyer. Rosenberg may not destroy galaxies, but he knows his way around the law. His sharp dress offers a classier look for any Fortnite player.

4) Mercedes Cortez

Mercedes Cortez (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mercedes would provide some female representation from GTA Vice City. The best Fortnite skins often make good use of colors. She would certainly provide it with bright neon pink outfits. Nothing screams the 80's quite like this palette.

3) Sonny Forelli

Sonny Forelli (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Vice City website once described Sonny with the following words:

“Notoriously poor taste in clothes.”

Nonetheless, it wouldn't stop sweaty players from looking as obnoxious as possible. Sonny is a major antagonist for GTA Vice City. Players with his outfit would certainly be annoying enemies to deal with.

2) Lance Vance

Lance Vance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lance may lack moral substance, but he makes up for it with style. He pulls off a clean look with his white suit. The best Fortnite skins accomplish two objectives. They not only look good, but also represent one's favorite characters.

His in-game model does look different than his official artwork. Here, Lance is portrayed with a light purple suit. These differences apply to most characters from the game, such as Sonny and Mercedes.

1) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti owns the most recognizable getup of any GTA character. Most of them wear plain shirts and dull jackets. They often have a drab color scheme. Tommy mixes it up with his blue Hawaiian shirt. It can be seen a million light years away. He encapsulates GTA Vice City and its tropical setting.

This would make for one of the best Fortnite skins. It's a fun outfit that doesn't take itself too seriously. Most importantly, it's one of the most iconic looks in video game history. It easily stands out from the rest of the pack.

Fortnite is renowned for its quirky and vibrant skins. Boasting flair and exuberance, skins are an essential facet of the game's allure and success. Having said that, few can surpass GTA Vice City's cast of enigmatic characters. The aforementioned would be ideal for Fortnite's skin aesthetics.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

