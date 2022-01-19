5 over-hyped Fortnite skins that were quickly forgotten about

Fortnite has introduced many great characters and excellent original skins to the game. Many of these were met with tons of hype from the players, and rightfully so. Fortnite has been on a roll with skins recently. However, many of them did not quite live up to their hype. Here are a few examples of that.

Fortnite skins that did not live up to their hype

5) Thanos

Thanos was one of the most hyped skins in recent memory. It was announced in a cryptic tweet that drove players crazy in anticipation. It was even given a cup for players to try and earn it for free. The marketing around the skin was excellent, and players were excited.

Now, not many players even use the Thanos skin. It had a brief moment of popularity after it was introduced but hasn't reached the level the hype would have indicated.

Thanos had a tournament (Image via Epic Games)

4) Gamora

The same can be said for the Gamora skin. It was given a cup before it ultimately arrived in the Item Shop. Marvel skins are always hyped due to the brand's popularity. However, not all of them live up to that hype. Gamora's skin was far from exciting. It is no surprise that this skin is hardly used in Fortnite.

3) J.B. Chimpanski

When players heard there was a Space Chimps crossover in the works, they were hyped. However, J.B. Chimpanski didn't end up being a great skin. It's fine, but the non-collaborative skins from battle passes have been lacking recently. Not many players use this skin despite the many different styles it possesses.

ShadowOpsFN @GhostOpsFN Fun Fact!



J.B. Chimpanski is the primest primate that you'll ever see. Fun Fact!J.B. Chimpanski is the primest primate that you'll ever see. https://t.co/kLiENxyMyg

2) Renegade Skull Trooper

Once this skin was teased, Twitter erupted. Fortnite players couldn't wait for another Skull Trooper variant. It was popular when it was first released, but it died down very quickly. This skin didn't have a long shelf life for one of the most hyped skins in history.

1) J Balvin

J Balvin fans and Fortnite players were excited when the pop artist was given an Icon Series skin. He's one of the most famous artists on the planet, but the skin didn't translate.

It also had a cup before it was released, but that didn't help much, either. Most players don't have and don't use this skin today.

Which of these was the most hyped skin out of all of these?

