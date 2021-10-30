Top 5 most over-hyped skins of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

A wide range of skins have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. While some were based on the Cubed storyline, others had a spooky touch owing to Halloween.

It isn't an overstatement to say that the current season has introduced some of the best-looking cosmetics ever. That said, several skins failed to create a huge impact on fans.

Fortnite @FortniteGame After making her debut in We Will Be Monsters at “Shortnitemares”, the reimagined Universal Monsters Bride of Frankenstein has arrived to bring some new terror to the Island!



Grab her now. After making her debut in We Will Be Monsters at “Shortnitemares”, the reimagined Universal Monsters Bride of Frankenstein has arrived to bring some new terror to the Island! Grab her now. https://t.co/gMZWrj4YWU

Here are five skins from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that did not live up to expectations.

Top five most overrated skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

J.B. Chimpanski

J.B. Chimpanski has made this list for two major reasons. First, the skin is quite bulky and has an odd design. Secondly, players can unlock it after reaching Page 7 of the Battle Pass, which is too much effort for a generic outfit.

J.B. Chimpanski in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Even though J.B. Chimpanski is a prominent character in the storyline owing to the war efforts, the skin isn't good enough to make combos.

Carnage

Marvel fans around the world might not agree with this, but Carnage isn't the most likable Fortnite skin. Only players who love monster designs can complete an entire Battle Pass to unlock Carnage.

Moreover, Carnage is a Marvel series outfit. It would have certainly been better if Epic Games released an authentic skin for Level 100 in the Battle Pass.

Carnage skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Lastly, the Carnage skin also doesn't have a built-in emote, which is a disappointment for many players.

Kernel Poppy

Kernel Poppy is a Shortnitemares skin that was recently released in the Item Shop. Instead of being an intimidating Halloween outfit, Poppy is a cartoon character with an unusual design.

Kernel Poppy skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Since players were expecting Epic Games to release outfits such as Shadow Midas, the arrival of Kernel Poppy in the Item Shop didn't receive a positive response.

Spacefarer Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande not only had a hit Rift Tour concert in Chapter 2 Season 7, but was re-introduced in Chapter 2 Season 8 with a spacefarer skin and as a NPC.

Fortnite @FortniteGame She’ll teach you love, patience, and how to take down some Cube Monsters.



Spacefarer @arianagrande and Spooky Smallz have arrived. She’ll teach you love, patience, and how to take down some Cube Monsters.Spacefarer @arianagrande and Spooky Smallz have arrived. https://t.co/SC5Zrq11ZX

Many players argued that Fortnite could have added the two new skins as selectable styles within the original skin. Moreover, the Starfire Ariana Grande style had no connection to the singer and seemed like an unnecessary extension.

Curdle Scream Leader

Curdle Scream Leader was one of the first Fortnitemares 2021 skins. It is a Halloween version of the Cuddle Team Leader, which is considered one of the most overpriced skins in the game.

Curdle Scream Leader skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Moreover, the large head of the Curdle Scream Leader skin acts as an obstacle for many players, who also call it a pay-to-lose skin. However, loopers who don't mind a small combat disadvantage can certainly get their hands on the skin.

It is worth noting that none of the skins mentioned above are bad, per se. At length, skin preferences largely vary among players and they should proudly own the outfits they deem the most attractive.

