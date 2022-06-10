5 most over-powered weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

What would Fortnite be like without any weapons? A stalemate with pickaxes. Weapons are the centerpiece of Fortnite, around which the gameplay is tailored. With the advent of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the loot pool has got more interesting, providing players with some new weapons to get their hands on.

The abundance of weapons in Fortnite helps players find and adjust a gun according to their own play style. However, not all weapons in the game are equally powerful. Some weapons offer better damage, while others are easier to control and have a better trigger response.

When it comes to choosing a weapon, players are automatically drawn to the ones with maximum damage. While seasoned players often have a mixed bag of different weapons, those with better damage can always help eliminate enemies effectively.

In this listicle, fans will learn about the five most powerful weapons in the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

These are the weapons Fortnite players should use to destroy their enemies

1) Striker Pump Shotgun

With a damage range of 103.2 to 126, the shotgun outperforms every other shotgun in Fortnite. This high-damage tight-spread shotgun is deadly in close-range battle scenarios.

However, it gets a bad rep for its limited magazine size and high reload time. It has a critical hit damage of x1.47, and its damage-per-second range (DPS) is from 67.7 to 81.9. To compensate for its slow reload time, this shotgun is best paired with a Stinger SMG.

2) Designated Marksmen Rifle (DMR)

One of the newest entrants in Fortnite, DMR is on the fast track to becoming a fan favorite. This fast-firing, semi-automatic rifle sports a scope and has a very short reload time. This rifle has a range of 45 to 58 damage per shot, which translates to 112.5 to 145 damage per second. It has minimal recoil and a headshot multiplier of 1.5x. This rifle excels in mid to long-range combat and is best paired with a short-range weapon.

3) Heavy Sniper Rifle

Boasting a bolt-action mechanism, the heavy sniper rifle is nothing short of spectacular when it comes to inflicting damage. This A-tier weapon is powerful and accurate. The rifle has an impressive damage-per-shot range which is from 120 to 132, with a DPS from 39.6 to 43.56.

When fired accurately, this rifle rains damage to the opponent. It is also very effective in breaking builds and penetrating vehicles. The only weakness to this otherwise formidable weapon is its one-bullet clip and its excruciatingly long reload time.

4) The Dub

While this exotic weapon might seem like a misfit on the list, one thing is for sure. When it comes to inflicting damage, with 120 damage per shot, the Dub means business.

This particular weapon has a bad name in the community for having a recoil so powerful that it sends the player flying back when the gun is fired. This does seem like a problem, but seasoned players know how to use it to their advantage.

Its shortcomings can be harnessed very tactfully. In a box-fight scenario, this weapon can be used for offensive mobility and to propel an enemy into the storm. However, players should be careful while using this gun on elevated platforms, as it may lead to a fall from the recoil.

This weapon can be bought from NPCs at the Joneses.

5) Firefly Jar

For the unversed, this Firefly Jar does count as a weapon in Fortnite. Firefly Jars are throwable weapons that can be foraged from different locations across the map. These B-tier weapons deal damage of 40 upon impact and 15 damage per second. Though the stats are not impressive, what adds to its brilliance is that fireflies ignore the opponent's shield and directly impact their health.

A panacea to the rampant structure built by the opponent, this weapon can set any wooden structure alight in a matter of seconds. Also good for attacking players caught in the storm, Firefly Jars, when used tactfully, can be an impressive weapon to use. Caution! Handle with care.

