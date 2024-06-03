5 things Epic Games needs to fix quickly in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is out, and players worldwide are rushing into the sandy world of Wrecked. Over the years, Fortnite has developed and changed in massive ways, but not all of them have been appreciated by players. That said, change is the only constant. Here are five things Epic Games can do to make Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 better.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 needs some major changes quickly before players throw the towel

1) Boosting XP earned across all game modes

In recent years, Fortnite has seriously nerfed XP earnings for players across various match modes. Earlier, players could complete a whole level on their Battle Pass by completing the Daily Quests, while now it's reduced to almost half. Daily Quests in Battle Royale net players a maximum of 45,000 XP now as opposed to a full level up before.

Match quests have been removed and there are only a few story or plot-specific quests to help players level up. Fortnite needs to work on its reward mechanics and change the XP system as players are gradually getting tired of the excessive grinding needed to claim basic Battle Pass rewards.

2) Redesigning the Battle Pass and Bonus Rewards

The new Battle Pass format and the Bonus Rewards given this season have annoyed players worldwide. The Battle Pass does not have any exceptional skins and instead has different versions of the same skin.

Another fact that players are not happy with is the 1500 V-Bucks that players get from the Battle Pass have been divided into 1000 V-Bucks in the Battle Pass and 500 V-bucks into the bonus rewards. This essentially makes players grind more and play more to get the rewards they have already bought and paid for. This division of the rewards has created a stir in the gaming world among players.

Fortnite needs to rework how the rewards are given and find a more efficient way to distribute the V-Bucks to the Battle Pass holders in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and future seasons.

3) Revamping Save the World

One of Fortnite's legacy modes, Save the World, is still a popular game for players worldwide who enjoy the artwork, the hordes, and the unique approach of the game. Recently, Save the World has become a lost cause for Epic, with the lack of any major updates or overhauls in the game.

Many players complain that Save the World is recycling old content, hordes, and bosses instead of actively introducing new elements to this popular mode. The latest update of the horde weekly had a striking resemblance to the old wargames and did not provide players with a new or innovative experience.

Fortnite needs to dedicate time to this fan-favorite mode of Save the World and introduce new lore, quests, or hordes that feel like a real challenge. However, it must be mentioned that Fortnite has leaked hints of a Save the World Item Shop in development that could revamp things moving forward.

4) Adding more features to Rocket Racing

Rocket Racing has steadily become one of the most popular game modes for Fortnite players, zooming along in a myriad of tracks and being a great way to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Players have started complaining about the repetitive nature of the game and the fact that there is no real progression in the game apart from ranks.

The limited number of tracks and the lack of hardware customization for the vehicles make the entire experience feel like being stuck in a loop. The lack of a casual mode in Rocket Racing along with the fact that UEFN tracks cannot be integrated into the matches makes it a very limited game mode.

Another point that Fortnite can improve is the fact that Rocket Racing and Rocket League are separate and XP earned in one doesn't count for the other even though they could have easily been integrated. Integrating and sharing skins across both game modes would make it seamless and more accessible.

5) Creating different launchers for different modes

Fortnite recently included a multiverse of different game modes in the same universe - Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Jam, and LEGO Fortnite. This has become a point of confusion for players with far too many quest series and a lack of unity across multiple modes.

Fortnite can separate each mode into a stand-alone game with a common story or lore that connects them. This streamlines the identity and the idea of Fortnite Battle Royale and players can have a clear idea of what each game mode offers. This is reminiscent of earlier modes of Fortnite where there were separate tabs for Fortnite Battle Royale and Save the World.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the gaming industry, with millions of players worldwide. The critically acclaimed game has garnered a strong fan following, but with recent changes, many players across the globe have started raising concerns over the future of this fan-favorite game. Hopefully, Epic Games will listen to this and provide a suitable solution.

