5 times Fortnite player base was at its absolute lowest point

Fortnite is mostly criticized not for its features or gameplay, but for its toxic community. With the influx of younger players, the game is now called extremely sweaty and unwholesome.

There have been several occasions where the actions of players have affected the image of Epic Games' Battle Royale game. Moreover, professional players in the competitive scene are known for being out-spoken, emotional, and angry.

On that note, here are five times when the Fortnite community was at its absolute worst.

Five most despised incidents related to Fortnite players

1) Stream sniping

Content creators, and especially streamers, are an integral part of any game's community. They put countless hours into titles and actively promote them through Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms.

However, several casuals love to stream snipe popular players for attention. This might sound fun to them, but it naturally ruins the experience of the streamer who is trying hard to publish the most skillful content.

There have been many occurrences of creators rage-quitting because of stream snipers, but the most noticeable incident was when Ninja decided to quit the game altogether because of the stream snipers.

Apparently, the veteran was trying to play Fortnite but stream snipers interrupted him in every game.

2) Disregard for seminal movements

Epic Games realizes that it can influence millions of people, especially young minds, through its popular Battle Royale game. Accordingly, the developers have conducted several events to create awareness on topics like racism.

One such great initiative was when Fortnite hosted a virtual podcast that talked about the Black Lives Matter movement. What could've been a great learning experience for young players ended up being treated as a joke.

blottso @blottso PlayStation @PlayStation Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in March Through Time, a new experience in Fortnite Creative: play.st/3t1WZTb Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in March Through Time, a new experience in Fortnite Creative: play.st/3t1WZTb https://t.co/oU17BoJW6c nah but remember when they did a black lives matter event in fortnite and people kept throwing tomatoes at the screen? twitter.com/PlayStation/st… nah but remember when they did a black lives matter event in fortnite and people kept throwing tomatoes at the screen? twitter.com/PlayStation/st… https://t.co/KePTXwWaaZ

Toxic players were throwing tomatoes on the screen when the speakers were talking about the movement, and Epic Games had to face backlash for the same.

3) Homophobia

As aforementioned, Fortnite has tried to sensitize its player base frequently. Rainbow Royale debuted recently and it seemed like an excellent way to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

However, the mixed response towards the initiative was disappointing, to say the least. Many players claimed that events like Rainbow Royale are just publicity stunts, and entirely disregarded their importance.

What's even more surprising is the fact that some guardians with conservative ideas blamed the game for supporting the community.

PiggyAwesome @PiggyAwesome1 Antre @_antre__ You gotta respect Fortnite for pulling out stuff like this You gotta respect Fortnite for pulling out stuff like this https://t.co/2nARDkDMtH I like rainbows but not the rainbow royale event. Its obviously done for publicity. twitter.com/_antre__/statu… I like rainbows but not the rainbow royale event. Its obviously done for publicity. twitter.com/_antre__/statu…

4) Creative maps

Although Creative is a game mode that is expected to facilitate interaction among map creators and players, it has gradually become a place where maps are used to promote problematic ideas and so-called 'dank' humor.

JDuth @JDuthYT

an absolute joke. are you fucking kidding me? what the fuck @FNCreate an absolute joke. are you fucking kidding me? what the fuck @FNCreate an absolute joke. https://t.co/w3oRm0DNri

For instance, there have been maps that make fun of war and contain jokes about Chernobyl. Similarly, a map was added to The Block, which apparently contained a room that portrayed an unfortunate scene.

5) Professional players

Pro players are often credited for ruining Fortnite's image in the world of gaming. They never refrain from taking things personally, and joking about themes that might not be interpreted correctly by their young followers.

The likes of Ronaldo, Clix, Bugha, and BBG Calc have made controversial statements time and again. One such incident took place recently when a pro player threatened to kill his teammate in real life because of their performance in a competitive tournament.

The pro player sent threatening messages in front of thousands of viewers, and even tweeted aggressively about the matter.

Owing to the actions of streamers, casual players, and pros, Fortnite is now struggling to advertise itself as a game for youngsters. It is rare to find instances where the community is united towards a good cause, and Epic Games' ignorance towards toxicity has exacerbated the situation.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul