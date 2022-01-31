6 best aim training maps in Fortnite as of 2022

Like every other battle royale game, the objective of Fortnite revolves around survival until the end. During survival, gamers also need to eliminate others and emerge as the last one standing.

Users with excellent aim have no trouble and often find themselves in the top tiers. However, a few gamers might need a brush-up and must improve their accuracy to get better results.

Fortunately, there are several aim training maps in Fortnite, six given below, and loopers can access them to improve their accuracy.

Best Fortnite aim training map codes

6) Edit + Aim Parkour Season 1 Chapter 3

Code to access this map:- 4691-7411-6945

As the name suggests, this map mode allows players to get ready for intense battle royale action. This particular map prepares them for all kinds of activities, such as jumping, building, and shooting, which users need to undertake in-game.

5) Warm-up Chapter 3

Code to access this map:- 9235-5574-0144

This is one of the latest aim training maps and has been quite a hit among gamers within this short period. Along with aim training, they can also try out the other features and hone their skills before BR showdowns.

4) Elite Squad - Aim Shooter

Code to access this map:- 0631-4923-5407

Loopers will spawn inside a spaceship and wait for their destination to arrive. During the journey, they can participate in numerous games that improve their aim and accuracy.

3) AIM ISLAND

Code to access this map:- 2732-3053-0999

It is one of the most reliable aim training map codes available in the game. Aim Island offers a wide range of weapons and challenges for gamers. This helps them get used to all kinds of situations in the BR segment of Fortnite.

2) Skaavok Aim Training

Code to access this map:- 8022-6842-4965

Skaavok Aim training is one of the most versatile maps in Fortnite. It offers various game mode options to practice. Loopers who want to improve their skills in every aspect should opt for this particular map.

1) Chicken Aim Practice

Code to access this map:- 2544-9478-3276

In shooters, the accuracy decreases drastically when the target becomes smaller. To counter that, users should go for this particular map. The objective of this aim training map requires them to shoot down chickens that are bouncing in the distance.

It is entertaining and time-consuming, but players will face lots of difficulties getting eliminations.

