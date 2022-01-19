6 Fortnite gliders that will become extremely rare in 2022 

There are quite a few gliders available in Fortnite. Nearly every cycle of the Item Shop introduces a new one. That makes several of the older ones extremely rare. Several gliders have been absent from the Item Shop for a long time.

The longer they go without an appearance, the rarer they become. There are several that will reach a new level of rarity in 2022. There are also a couple that won't be rare anymore.

Fortnite gliders that will enter rarified air in 2022

6) Stealth

The Stealth glider wasn't overly popular, which contributes to its rarity. It has also been absent from the Item Shop since October 8, 2018. It's well over the 1,000-day mark of absence, which is a level of rarity that not many cosmetic items achieve. If they're popular or outstanding, they'll likely make a return. This makes the less popular and the lesser quality gliders even rarer.

Stealth glider (Image via Epic Games)

5) Camp Cruiser

The Camp Cruiser was released as part of the Fortnite Bigfoot set in 2019. It's been absent for a very long time. It cost 800 V-Bucks, which is the most a glider usually goes for. This means that fewer Fortnite players bought it, making it even rarer. As time goes on, that will only increase.

Camp Cruiser (Image via Epic Games)

4) Rusty Rider

The Rusty Rider was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 for 1,200 V-Bucks. Not many gliders can match this price tag, which slowed its sales. Also, it's been absent for 1,231 days and was only in the Item Shop eight times.

Rusty Rider (Image via Epic Games)

3) Meltdown

Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 4, the Meltdown glider hasn't been seen in the Item Shop since September 11, 2018. It's been 1,224 days since anyone could purchase it, making it one of the most prolonged absences of any cosmetic in Fortnite.

Meltdown glider (Image via Epic Games)

2) Cloud Strike

The Cloud Strike glider was one of the earliest gliders in the game. It was added to the Item Shop in Chapter 1 Season 1, and had a price tag of 1,200 V-Bucks. Many players do not have this one today, and they haven't been able to buy it since October 15, 2018, 1,190 days ago.

1) Voyager

The Voyager glider was also introduced in Chapter 1 Season 1. Not as many players played then, so most cosmetics from that time are extremely rare. Add in the fact that it has been 1,297 days since anyone purchased it, and it becomes one of the rarest gliders in the game. Time will only increase its rarity.

Each season's Battle Pass features at least 4-5 gliders. Loopers tend not to spend their V-Bucks on stuff like gliders as they are too overpriced and can only be seen when deployed. Hence, the prolonged absence of these gliders should not come as a surprise.

