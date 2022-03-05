6 most fun metas to ever exist in Fortnite 

The Fortnite meta has changed drastically over the years. Back in the day, building and editing were rarely used by the best players in the community. In contrast, even beginners have to learn building and editing to start their journey now.

Moreover, Epic Games has added a ton of unusual weapons, vehicles, and features to Fortnite with the help of crossovers. Such collaborations often affect the meta because the items are added for a limited time.

On that note, here are the six most fun Fortnite metas ever.

Best Fortnite metas ever (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

1) Double Pump

The Pump Shotgun is the best weapon ever, and there's no other contender for the top spot. The Double Pump meta, as the name suggests, means that players keep two Pump Shotguns in their inventory.

Instead of reloading the weapon after a hit, it was recommended that loopers switch to the second Pump shotgun and complete the task.

The Double Pump meta was famous among casual players, content creators, and pro players for years. It is unlikely that any strategy will ever be as popular as Double Pump.

2) Driftboards

Driftboards (known as Hoverboards in Save the World) are the most fun mobility item added to Fortnite. Back in February 2019, the game wasn't too sweaty and players were more focused on having fun, instead of collecting Crowned Victory Royales.

Attempting trickshots with Hoverboards was meta, and everyone loved doing crazy stunts and flips on them. No other vehicle has been able to recreate the impact that Drifboards had on the meta.

Driftboards could be paired with the OP Combat Shotguns, which dealt great damage at long range.

3) Spider-Man's Mythic web shooters

Added in Chapter 3 Season 1, the Mythic web shooters have helped loopers swing across the map like Spider-Man. They will be permanently removed in Chapter 3 Season 2, which is why players are trying to make the most out of them.

Mobility and rotating towards the play zone isn't a problem in Chapter 3, thanks to the web shooters. Moreover, some players have used them to trickshot and fool opponents

4) Stark meta

Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite was a Marvel collaboration, and it was all about Tony Stark and his inventions. The map had POIs like Stark Industries, and even the loot pool included the Stark Industries Energy Rifle and Groot's Bramble Shield.

spayde @SpaydeOT the most fun season of fortnite :( the most fun season of fortnite :( https://t.co/55JgiFfjIm

Chapter 2 Season 4 was full of new content, and players had a wide range of weapons and strategies to win a game.

This explains why the Marvel-themed season wasn't just appreciated by casual players, but also by pro players. Pros had several new locations to land in, which opened up opportunities to come up with new playstyles.

5) Lightsabers

Melee weapons are practically useless in Fortnite, but Lightsabers are an exception. They weren't overpowered like the Infinity Blade, and were extremely fun to use.

Lightsabers could deal damage as well as block bullets, which is why they were used heavily. Content creators left no opportunity to take part in Lightsaber-only challenges, and millions of casual players enjoyed watching them as well.

6) Bows

Although Chapter 2 Season 6 wasn't the best Fortnite season ever, it marked the arrival of Bows. Several types of bows in the game include Primal Flame Bow, Primal Stinky Bow, Mechanical Explosive Bow, and Shockwave Bow, among others.

Bows can deal great damage and further trouble the opponents with their abilities like fire, stink (leads to health depletion), and shockwave (pushes back the target).

Bows were the only good thing in Chapter 2 Season 6, and they deserve to be on the list for single-handedly making that season fun. They returned in Chapter 3 Season 1, and loopers are enjoying the bow meta yet again.

Edited by Saman