7 Fortnite skins most players only dream of owning

Fortnite has been around for over five years, with the title marking its fifth anniversary in September. During this time, players have seen all sorts of skins come and go. From Superman to Agent Jonesy, there has been a wide variety of playable characters.

However, not all gamers get the chance to own or use all skins. Many of these items are Battle Pass (BP) exclusives. Others just don't return to the Item Shop for a long time for reasons unknown. Either way, there are certain skins that players can only dream of using. Here are a few examples.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Fortnite skins that today's players probably won't get

7) Black Knight

The Black Knight was one of the first Battle Pass skins, so it's also among the oldest in the game. As such, almost no one has this item today. It's rarely ever seen in any lobbies and is a cosmetic everyone wishes they had. Unfortunately, they will never get it.

6) The Ice King

Chapter 1 Season 7 was just not as popular as other Fortnite seasons during that era. As a result, most players don't have all the cosmetics from it. This includes the Ice King skin. Since this one is a Battle Pass skin, it's not going to be added to anyone's wardrobe who doesn't already have it.

5) Ragnarok

Ragnarok is a great skin that people liked when it was on the Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass. Unfortunately, this cosmetic is such an old item that the majority of gamers today don't have the item.

4) Spire Assassin

Chapter 1 Season 6's Tier 100 skin was not easy to get. As a result, not a lot of players managed to acquire it. Tons of gamers missed the opportunity to get the item and aren't going to have another chance to obtain it.

Another thing to note is that while many top-tier BP outfits are quite impressive, the Spire Assassin was never a sought-after cosmetic.

3) Sun Strider

Sun Strider is from Chapter 1 Season 5. That chapter had a lot of great seasons, but not everyone played during them. As a result, many gamers missed out on what is now considered one of the top female skins in the title.

2) The Reaper

The Reaper is never coming back (Image via Epic Games)

The Reaper was John Wick before the collaborative John Wick x Fortnite skin was in the game. That means that it is, unfortunately, much less beloved since it can reasonably be considered a knockoff, even though it came first.

However, the reason most players will only ever dream of having this skin is because it was a BP exclusive. It was in Chapter 1 Season 3's Battle Pass. The vast majority of today's gamers weren't playing Fortnite back then, and the skin is never going to make a return.

1) Travis Scott

Travis Scott is a non-BP exclusive that is more than likely never coming back to Fortnite. After the debacle at one of his recent concerts, Epic Games moved on from him. Despite him being involved in one of the first live performances the title featured, his relationship with the game and its developers is effectively dead.

As a result, Epic Games will almost assuredly never add him back to the Fortnite shop. Players who purchased the item at the time it was available or during any of its subsequent appearances are probably the only individuals who will ever have this Fortnite skin.

Poll : 0 votes