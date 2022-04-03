8 best superhero skins (Joltara) combinations to use in Fortnite

Skins in Fortnite are one of the most exciting aspects of the game. Players love to get new cosmetics and add them to their inventories. Some skins allow gamers to choose from a wide range of selectable styles, while others are entirely customizable.

Joltara is one of the few outfits in Fortnite that can be customized. Every aspect of the character can be changed, and gamers can build their combinations.

There are numerous options, which is why gamers often become confused. Therefore, this article will reveal the eight best combinations for the Joltara skin in Fortnite.

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Most good-looking Joltara skin combinations in Fortnite

8) Deep Blue

Blue variant of Joltara skin in Fortnite (Image via Merry&Perry/YouTube)

Combining Joltara in a shade of deep blue and black will do a decent job for the game. Make sure to put on a good suit style such as the Bionic Forge or Victorious to make the most out of the suit.

Use a metallic finish to make it stand out from the rest. The eye mask should be in place.

7) Iconic black and white

Black and white variant of Joltara skin (Image via Merry&Perry/YouTube)

Use the Bold suit style and rave it up with black and white shades. For the suit material, it is best to use cloth as it will redefine the subtle yet straightforward composition of the outfit.

Gamers can use any hairstyle they want. Make sure the skin tint is set to default for the best outcome.

6) Reddish outlook

Red variant of Joltara skin (Image via Merry&Perry/YouTube)

For this look, gamers will need to use two shades of red. Therefore, it is better to use the Peerless style to expose the colors. Use cloth for the primary material, while for the secondary, it is best to use a metallic stint.

The primary shade should be base red, while the secondary color should be brick red. Make sure that the character is wholly masked up for this particular look.

5) Gold Style

Black and Gold variant of Joltara skin (Image via Merry&Perry/YouTube)

The gold and black combination will surely stand out and fend off enemies in Fortnite. Customizing the outfit accordingly and using the Bold style for the suit will do justice to the color schemes.

Make sure to use a metallic style for the outfit so that the golden color gets the shine that is needed.

4) Complete white

White variant of Joltara skin (Image via Merry&Perry/YouTube)

The complete white outfit needs to be kept simple. Therefore, using the stalwart style is recommended. For the material, it is best to use plastic as the color would suit well with it.

Color the hair accordingly to make the Joltara white variant a great outfit.

3) Complete black

Black variant of Joltara skin (Image via Merry&Perry/YouTube)

A foil to the previous outfit, customizing Joltara in pitch black would be beneficial for stealth, especially during nighttime. Using a metallic finish will be better than other materials. Make sure to use the mask variant instead of keeping an open face.

2) Violet and blue combo

Blue and violet variant of Joltara skin (Image via Merry&Perry/YouTube)

Use the Intrepid style to make full use of the colors, while the metallic finish will be best suited for the combination. The character should have the face exposed and customize the hair in shades of violet or pink.

The primary shade should be violet, while using a navy blue shade for the secondary will help have a contrasting outfit.

1) Blue and yellow

Blue and yellow variant of Joltara skin (Image via Merry&Perry/YouTube)

For the final outfit, using a blue and yellow combination for Joltara Fortnite will be a good option. Apply the intrepid style to the suit and use cloth material for the colors to disperse accurately.

The primary and secondary colors should be sky blue and yellow, respectively. Putting the hair up in a bun and adding some yellow streaks to it will do a great job in making it a perfect superhero suit.

