8 bulky Fortnite skins, ranked from best to worst

Bulky skins aren't too popular in Fortnite for several reasons. Apparently, they have larger hitboxes and are easy to spot.

Sweats and pros often choose the slimmest outfits for themselves. These skins not only have smaller hitboxes, but are also tough to locate among trees and grass.

Regardless, bulky skins are distinctive and often stand out because of their design. On that note, here are eight bulky skins in Fortnite, ranked from best to worst.

Bulky skins in Fortnite ranked from best to worst

1) The Foundation

The Foundation's size is certainly intimidating. He is already one of the most feared bosses in Chapter 3 Season 1, and players avoid engaging with him unless they have a harpoon gun.

Despite being bulky, The Foundation skin is highly desirable. It is essentially The Rock and there is a built-in eyebrow raise emote for the memes as well. The suit looks quite advanced and powerful.

2) Thor

Players have hardly complained about Thor's size in Fortnite, because the God of Thunder would look foolish if he was the size of Agent Jonesy.

Luckily, Fortnite added Thor from the comics, and not the movies where he eventually gained a lot of weight. The in-game Thor skin is muscular, which is exactly how players expected it to be.

Apart from the bulk, Thor has long hair, shiny armor, built-in emote, and a cape. With all these elements, the skin looks amazing.

3) Thanos

Thanos is easily one of the biggest skins in Fortnite history. However, Marvel fans still love to don this outfit and hunt for other Marvel heroes.

Thanos is the most popular villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this explains why Epic Games decided to release his skin. The attention towards detail and colors is quite impressive, and the bulkiness definitely suits the character.

4) Ryu

Ryu from Street Fighter arrived in Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 5. Fans of the franchise naturally love the muscular character and use it regardless of its size.

Even if judged on design, Ryu's skin is fierce and matches well with a ton of back blings and gliders.

The developers have added several details related to Ryu's journey like the Kanji in his bundle. This is one of the biggest reasons why Street Fighter veterans appreciate the outfit.

5) Cyclo

Cyclo is basically Midas wearing a suit to break the Fortnite loop. Fans love the skin not only because it is Midas, but also because it is special. There is a high-tech suit and spherical head gear.

Prominent characters from the storyline always receive a positive response from players, and Cyclo is no exception.

There are several elements in the skin except the size, and it can be paired with many other cosmetic items. Marvel fans have always claimed that it looks like the Electro version of Mysterio from Spider-Man movies.

6) Brutus

The community seems divided when it comes to Brutus. While some loopers claim that he's too bulky, others like him for playing an important role in the storyline.

Brutus was a boss at The Grotto in Chapter 2 Season 2, and he has now returned as Gunnar in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Brutus' muscular physique is the only highlight of his outfit which seems like a lazy job from the developers.

7) Big Chuggus

Big Chuggus has a terrifying aura, and the muscular physique just makes it worse. Even from a competitive point-of-view, this skin is literally pay-to-lose.

Many players like Big Chuggus because it reminds them of Bane from Batman, but to be fair, that is the only reason for someone to be pleased with the outfit. The concept behind the skin is undoubtedly unique, as a human is surviving on Slurp juice.

Overall, a small head on a giant chest just seems unusual and Big Chuggus is certainly not a good-looking bulky skin.

8) Venom

This might be a hot take, but using the OG Venom skin in Fortnite is not a wise decision. Although the Marvel character looks authentic and scary, he makes players too vulnerable during combat.

It was so easy to find and shoot Venom in Chapter 2. So much so, that the most loyal fans stopped using the outfit after some time. Also, the skin is so unique that it is hard to find good back blings and gliders for it.

All in all, using muscular and massive skins in Fortnite is a personal choice. The competitive disadvantage is minimal and avoidable too. Hence, loopers should always don the skins that suit them the best.

