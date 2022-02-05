8 Fortnite emotes with the most frustrating sounds 

Multiple emotes in Fortnite come with sound effects, music, and singing. There are very few silent emotes, but that doesn't make the audial emotes enjoyable. At times, players get very frustrated by the sounds accompanying some emotes.

There are some emotes that would likely be better off removing the sound that comes with them. Here are a few examples of that.

Fortnite: Top 8 emotes with annoying sounds that players despise

8) Take the L

LUKE_NORTHY | G FUEL @luke_northy Imagine doing take the L emote just to get clarted, Couldn't be mee # psshare # Fortnite#gfuel Imagine doing take the L emote just to get clarted, Couldn't be mee # psshare # Fortnite#gfuel https://t.co/tanvGlup4M

This emote is undoubtedly inspired by a similar dance from the "It" movies, but the sound accompanying this iconic emote is a little bit annoying. Despite being a very old emote, it could be a lot better.

7) Eagle

Fortnite @FortniteGame Soar to Victory with the new Eagle emote!



Available now Soar to Victory with the new Eagle emote!Available now https://t.co/YHN9R69ZcU

The Eagle emote is pretty funny, even if it's just because it's ridiculous. However, the music accompanying it is intolerable and can be jarring to hear out of nowhere.

6) Raise the Roof

Fortnite @FortniteGame Party like there's no tomorrow.



Get the new Raise The Roof Emote in the Item Shop now! Party like there's no tomorrow.Get the new Raise The Roof Emote in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/xhnjqblsZs

The music accompanying 'the 'Raise the Roof' emote isn't bad, but it would be better on a different emote. Raising the Roof can be done for any music, but when the music for the Fortnite emote takes over, it eliminates that option.

5) Peace Out

Peace Out emote (Image via Epic Games)

One of the few uncommon emotes with a sound, 'Peace Out' would probably be more enjoyable without it. The emote is about dance, not music.

4) Get Loose

Most uncommon emotes don't have a sound effect, or at least don't have music. The 'Get Loose' emote should have followed suit. It's not terrible music, but it sure is just unnecessary.

3) Mwahaha

Mwahaha emote (Image via Epic Games)

This emote is a recent addition to Fortnite and the sound that goes with it misses the mark. It's an evil laugh, but it has so much going on that it takes away from the laughter itself.

It would be a great emote to use after eliminations, if the accompanying sound was a bit better.

2) Take the Elf

Shiina @ShiinaBR NEW: Take the Elf Emote! NEW: Take the Elf Emote! https://t.co/BiMFAVtQdt

The Christmas version of 'Take the L' doesn't improve on the only downside to its predecessor, the music. It's different, but it doesn't fit the emote any better than the original's music did.

1) Laugh It Up

Laugh it Up emote (Image via Epic Games)

This emote is perfect for when enemies do something laughable or when players want to mock each other after an elimination. However, the sound effect with it is frustrating. It would be better if it didn't sound like that or even had no sound.

None of these Fortnite emotes are bad. In fact, several of them are good and could do with a change or removal of music.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the author.

