8 Fortnite emotes with the most soothing music (& 2 that hurt your ears)

There are hundreds of emotes in Fortnite, but not every single one is accompanied by a soothing song.

Some emotes don't have much noise to them at all, while others have music that plays along with the dancing that occurs. There are also those that sound completely atrocious.

Emotes are the number one way for a player to show off their personality or to get under the skin of an opponent in Fortnite. Those with soothing sounds can do the former, and the annoying ones will most certainly do the latter.

8 Fortnite emotes with soothing music

8) Zany

The Zany emote might look crazy, but it comes with some soothing tunes. It was released in May of 2018 and is featured fairly often in the Item Shop for just 500 V-Bucks.

It has a nice electronic beat to it that is finished with a signature pop. While it isn't the most soothing, it certainly beats out many other emotes. There won't be any problems listening to this for an extended period.

7) Smooth Moves

Smooth Moves is an Epic rarity emote that was introduced into Fortnite on October 1, 2018. It is another commonly seen emote in the Item Shop and costs players 800 V-bucks to purchase.

The name describes the type of music that comes along with it. It is smooth on the ears. However, this one does tend to get a bit repetitive after a while.

6) Swipe It

Fortnite players were able to obtain the Swipe It emote at Tier 63 in the Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass. That makes it pretty rare, considering the game is deep into the first season of Chapter 3 at this point.

The banging of the beat doesn't hurt to listen to one bit. Playing it on repeat while watching the different in-game characters hit the Milly Rock is almost hypnotizing in a sense.

5) Llama Bell

The Llama Bell emote gets more and more aggressive as it plays on. However, that aggression does not translate over to the song that plays with it. It stays cool throughout the dance.

The skin will begin to beat on a soothing cow bell, or in this case a llama bell, to a catchy rhythm. Players are sure to be bobbing their heads along with this 800 V-Buck emote.

4) Orange Justice

The dance that goes along with the Orange Justice emote looks extremely intense. The music isn't as intense, though. It has a deep and soothing beat to it that players can feel pulsate in their ears.

This Fortnite emote is another rare one. The Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass is one of the most popular the game has ever seen, and Orange Justice was found at Tier 26.

3) Slick

Slick is a Rare emote released on February 11, 2019. It has been nearly a year since it was last seen in the Item Shop, but if it does ever arrive again, expect it to sell for 500 V-Bucks.

The dancing doesn't really match the music, but that's okay. The music that comes with it is reminiscent of the tunes that play in an elevator. Some people hate that, but others find it the most soothing type of music around.

2) Wiggle

Wiggle is one of the strangest emotes to ever come out of Fortnite. It simply has the character place its arms by its sides and just, well, wiggle. That wiggling began on April 9, 2018, when it first appeared for 500 V-Bucks.

Similar to the Orange Justice emote, the intensity of the dance itself doesn't directly correlate to the music. A pounding beat that will put players in a trance is what comes from it.

1) Hula

Hula was first added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 5. Since that time, it has held the crown of the most soothing emote in the battle royale. For 800 V-Bucks, players were able to add this to their locker.

It is a soothing island-style song that perfectly encapsulates what hula dancing is all about. This is the type of song someone would listen to while they spend a relaxing day at the beach.

2 Fortnite emotes that hurt your ears

2) Eagle

The Eagle emote is seen in the Item Shop constantly. Players love it, probably for its obnoxiousness. Those who want to break some eardrums can get their hands on it for 500 V-Bucks.

A scratchy and loud electronic song is what plays when the Eagle emote is selected. Not only is the sound annoying, watching the skin flap its arms about is kind of uncomfortable.

1) Laugh It Up

Laugh It Up is the OG ear rattling emote in Fortnite. This is one of the most disrespectful emotes players can choose when they've eliminated an opponent on the island.

The screeching noise sounds like nails on a chalkboard mixed with the laugh of a cartoon donkey. If the sound coming from this emote had an appearance, it would be extremely unattractive.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

