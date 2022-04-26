8 Fortnite landing spots that are almost impossible to survive if you're new

Some places are better to land at than others in Fortnite, which is especially true during Chapter 3 Season 2. A few spots have gotten easier to land at as the season has progressed, but many are still a serious challenge. It ultimately depends on the player and how they want to play the game.
Some players want to drop in and start eliminating everyone around them. Others prefer to loot in silence. For newer players, it's best to try and avoid the former scenario. Here are some places to avoid in this case.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.
Fortnite POIs to avoid landing at for new players
8) The Joneses
The Joneses is usually a reasonably crowded drop spot. Depending on the route the battle bus is on, it can be a safe spot to land, but it should usually be avoided.
Quite often, there are several enemies there. This is due to the size of the POI and the fact that at least one NPC is present.
7) Camp Cuddle
The same can be said for Camp Cuddle, which has two NPCs there. It's one of the biggest POIs in the game, so there can be safe spots within this landing spot, but it's still not safe.
It has the added benefit of being off the beaten path since it's in the corner of the map, but there are certainly better places to land safely.
6) Greasy Grove
Every time Greasy Grove has been in the game, it's been a dangerous landing spot. It's usually crawling with players. One NPC is there in Greasy Grove, but it's a popular location because it's one of the older ones.
Nostalgia is a big part of the game, and every old location that returns usually gets a lot of love.
5) The Daily Bugle
The Daily Bugle was a hotter drop spot in Chapter 3 Season 1, when Fortnite gamers got the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters.
It was also more popular and dangerous when the IO was controlling it. Even still, it's one of the more popular landing spots, so it should be avoided.
4) Coney Crossroads
Coney Crossroads was recently the spot that gamers needed to go to to help The Seven defeat the IO. That made it one of the worst spots for new players.
Even without the IO, it's a central location that many players go to. It's perilous and should be avoided at all costs.
3) The Fortress
The Fortress is the most stress-inducing location. There are footsteps everywhere, and gunfire will never cease if any of the IO guards or Doctor Slone sees a player.
It also doesn't have a ton of loot without defeating the NPCs, so it's just a bad idea. New players should stay far away from it.
2) Command Cavern
Command Cavern has a lot more loot than The Fortress, but it also has a dangerous NPC: Gunnar. It also has more players there since there's a lot more loot available.
This is a terrible spot for new players to drop at because most experienced players don't make it out alive.
1) Tilted Towers
As always, Tilted Towers is the hottest drop on the map. Nostalgia, POI size, and the potential for it to be removed all make a large portion of the lobby land there. It can be fun to drop there, but the vast majority who do die quickly.
It's not a good recipe for new Fortnite players, so it should be avoided.