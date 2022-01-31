8 Fortnite players who were berated by the community for cheating (& where they are now)

Fortnite is played by some of the most talented esports athletes worldwide, but there have been several incidents of cheating as well. Millions of players look up to pros and streamers as their idols, and it is always a major setback if some big names turn out to be cheaters.

Epic Games has always been strict against hacking, regardless of how famous the culprit is. As a result, we've seen many popular players getting banned from the game.

Here are eight Fortnite players who lost their reputation because of cheating.

Fortnite players who were caught red-handed while cheating

1) Kquid

Kquid certainly has the most interesting story when it comes to pro players getting banned. He was the highlight of competitive tournaments at the age of 14. After consistent performances in the FNCS and Cash Cups, Kquid was on his way to becoming one of the best pro players.

However, the Australian pro was soon accused of using aim assist, following which Epic Games banned him in the middle of a tournament. Ever since, Kquid has tried to return through different accounts, but was banned subsequently.

At the moment, he claims to have finally gotten over Fortnite Competitive and now plans to invest in cryptocurrencies.

2) XXiF

While many still despise XXiF for getting free kills in the FNCS Qualifiers, others think it's unfortunate that such a talented player resorted to cheating.

XXiF competed in the Fortnite World Cup alongside his teammate Rise Ronaldo. Both players were caught cheating, but Epic Games still invited them to play the tournament. Fans in the arena booed whenever they appeared on the screen, and screamed with joy at them getting eliminated.

Despite the hate, XXiF continued as a pro for some time after finally quitting the game. He now plays Valorant and is doing surprisingly well.

3) Rise Ronaldo

Rise Ronaldo was XXiF's teammate during the World Cup and has a similar story. He was openly called a cheater and lost the respect of fans, streamers, and other pros.

Ronaldo also started playing Valorant, and soon became a pro. However, he is currently going through a rocky phase as a free agent. Unlike XXiF, Ronaldo doesn't get a lot of hate from the community.

4) Zaccubus

Zaccubus was banned from Fortnite Competitive after teaming up with a friend during a solos match. They decided to land far away from each other and didn't engage when they finally crossed paths in the game.

Zaccubus streamed Fortnite Chapter 3 on his Twitch channel in December, but hasn't been regular with the uploads. It is unlikely we'll ever witness him as a pro again.

5) Paperclip

Paperclip was banned in between an FNCS tournament for hacking. He admitted to using an aim bot in prior public matches, but denied the allegations related to cheating in the FNCS.

At the moment, Paperclip's Twitter account has been suspended and he's no longer a relevant pro player.

Connor @Connoreo_ The same day Paperclip got banned he also seemed to download these programs. I don't know what they are but it sounds like it could be a cheat program... (via @FNBRUnreleased The same day Paperclip got banned he also seemed to download these programs. I don't know what they are but it sounds like it could be a cheat program... (via @FNBRUnreleased) https://t.co/OZuGT0gzu5

6) Jarvis

Jarvis' Fortnite ban is one for the history books. The streamer intentionally cheated as a joke but was banned for promoting cheating anyway. Even after several apologies, Epic Games didn't unban him.

However, Jarvis has moved on from FaZe Clan and battle royale games. He is now doing great as an independent content creator. From boxing to interviewing people on the streets, he's treading an entirely new path now.

7) TakenedTV

TakenedTV was banned by Epic Games for downloading cheats on his computer. He continued cheating from his alt account and remained active for some time.

Five months ago, the YouTuber announced that he's quitting the game and hasn't posted on his account ever since. He has over 50,000 thousand subscribers, and might choose content creation as a career.

8) Paper

Paper was rightfully banned from Fortnite and Twitch after he threatened to kill his team members in real life. This was clearly unacceptable, and millions of fans criticized the pro for his statements.

Due to Paper's irresponsible actions, his teammates were disqualified from the FNCS as well.

However, Paper has now bounced back in the competitive scene. He plays cash cups and streams the game on YouTube as well.

Edited by R. Elahi