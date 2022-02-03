8 Fortnite skins that are difficult to look at

Fortnite is usually praised for its exceptional cosmetics. However, it is impossible to always come up with designs that are aesthetically pleasing.

There have been many skins in Epic Games' Battle Royale game that did not live up to expectations. In an attempt to make unique cosmetics, the developers ended up with skins that were difficult to look at.

Here are eight such skins in Fortnite that have been criticised for their poor design:

#1 Grimbles

It comes as no surprise that a skin inspired by garden gnomes is the first name on this list. Grimbles was released during the festive season, but players still couldn't accept it.

A Gnome definitely looks unusual while holding a weapon, and the creepy smile on its face makes the outfit even worse. Soon after its release, Grimbles was called a pay-to-lose cosmetic for obvious reasons, like glowing eyes in the dark.

#2 King Flamingo

King Flamingo is not even a Flamingo. Instead, it is Agent Jonesy wearing a pink flamingo outfit. The skin looks as weird as this description.

The outfit doesn't have any special features. It is a plain pink suit that doesn't match the Battle Royale theme. Even as a troll skin, it isn't good enough.

#3 Demogorgon

Fortnite skins are expected to be intimidating, but not frightening. Demogorgon is a mysterious creature from The Stranger Things, with six jaws filled with canines. Apparently, it doesn't have a face, and even the body structure is laboriously different from a standard outfit.

While The Sideways from The Stranger Things was a great addition to Fortnite, Demogorgon wasn't the crossover skin players were looking forward to.

#4 Fly Trap

Flay Trap is not only one of the worst looking skins in Fortnite, but it is too overpriced. For the 2000 V-Bucks, players get a red coloured creature with a green outfit and a mohawk.

The skin has no other selectable styles or back blings that could have enhanced its look. Other cosmetics rarely fit well with Fly Trap, and in simple words, the skin just isn't worth it.

#5 Moisty Merman

Moisty Merman is a bulky and creepy creature with four big eyes, and its tongue hangs out from the side of its massive mouth. The outfit's design is terrible, and the colour of the outfit is too vibrant.

There are some edit styles for Moisty Merman, but none of them can improve the terrible aura of the skin.

#6 Teef

The Teef skin in Fortnite is based on a pink slimy creature wearing a black and white outfit. It has prosthetic legs that make no sense. Moreover, the character doesn't have a face, and has just teeth.

Teef is clearly a failed experiment, as Epic Games was apparently too lazy to add any components to it.

#7 Cuddle Team Leader

Cuddle Team Leader is another bright pink skin with massive eyes. It is supposed to be like a mascot, but has definitely failed to serve that purpose.

Surprisingly, Cuddle Team Leader was popular during Chapter 1, most likely because of fewer available options. As soon as Fortnite released better outfits with sleek and smart designs, loopers realised how bad Cuddle Team Leader was.

#8 Mecha Team Leader

While most of the skins on this list lack essence, Mecha Team Leader is a unique skin that is overly decorated. It had too many elements, including a Tomatohead-themed leg, a Beefy Boss-themed leg, a Rex themed arm and the face of a robotic teddy.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mecha Team Leader is also a very bulky outfit, which is why it is practically one of the worst skins that loopers can choose to wear during games.

Edited by Bhargav