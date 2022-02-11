8 masked Fortnite skins, unmasked and ranked 

Masked Fortnite skins have always been popular among loopers because they are mysterious. It is impossible to know the true identity of such characters and they're widely associated with their masks.

There have been a ton of masked skins in the Item Shop due to sky-scraping demand. Even in Chapter 3 Season 1, the tier 100 skin in the Battle Pass is none other than Spider-Man, a masked hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On that note, here are 8 masked skins that are first unmasked and then ranked from worst to best.

Masked Fortnite skins, revealed and ranked from worst to best

8) Crackshot

Crackshot wears one of the most absurd masks in Fortnite. It comprises of slim eyebrows, a creepy smile, a long curvy mustache, small cartoon-ish eyes, and messy hair.

As it turns out, the developers haven't worked on the Crackshot skin's face. The character, in reality, is bald and the facial features are barely recognizable.

Crackshot skin unmasked (Image via YouTube/Refortniter)

7) Black Knight

Not a lot of players would know that Agent Jonesy is the Black Knight. The skin is undoubtedly the rarest in history, but it is disappointing that the character behind it is Agent Jonesy.

With the mask, the Black Knight will always be one of the best skins ever. However, the unmasked version is just Agent Jonesy trying to be intimidating.

6) Star Lord

The Star Lord skin has a terrible mask, and the unmasked version of the skin is based on Garrison with Drift's Hair. It is worth noting that Garrison is an Uncommon outfit in Fortnite that was released in September 2018.

This explains why Epic Games never released an unmasked version of the Star Lord skin. The character's face wasn't based on the Marvel superhero, but a random in-game person.

Star Lord skin unmasked (Image via YouTube/DeluxPlays)

5) Sky Stalker

The Sky Stalker skin has an amazing outfit and the character wears a massive gas mask that covers the entire face. It is astonishing that even without the mask, the skin has detailed facial features like sharp eyebrows and subtle beard.

The unmasked version of the Sky Stalker skin looks great and is worth the V-Bucks.

Sky Stalker skin unmasked (Image via YouTube/Refortniter)

4) Drift

Drift is easily one of the best masked skins in Fortnite that looks equally dashing when revealed. The full outfit that was available in the Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass was packed with several elements, but even in its most basic form, Drift is a likable character.

Hence, players are still using the Drift skin regardless of the stage. While Stage 5 looks quite attractive and unique, stage 1 appears to be the perfect skin for sweats.

3) John Wick

John Wick is one of the most famous Hollywood characters ever, thanks to Keanu Reeves. Surprisingly, the character looks equally good after removing the hair and the beard.

Many fans claim that John Wick without beard and hair looks like Agent 47 from the prominent game franchise, Hitman.

Keanu Reeves skin without hair and beard (Image via YouTube/Refortniter)

2) Venom

Eddie Brock's skin released in Chapter 2 Season 8 arrived with a built-in Symbiote Slasher emote that turns him into the beast.

While the Venom skin is as terrifying as it gets, Eddie Brock's skin is smartly dressed in a varsity jacket, black boots, and jeans. The fictional character from Marvel Comics is famous even when he's not Venom, and the masked version acts like the icing on cake.

1) The Foundation

The Foundation might be the only skin on this list that is more popular for its unmasked version because it's played by The Rock. The Hollywood star is the face and voice behind the character, and the built-in emote even lets him do the iconic eyebrow raise.

Regardless of what they look like behind the mask, the aforementioned Fortnite skins are iconic and unique. It's safe to assume that more such mysterious skins will be released in Chapter 3, and we'll make sure to reveal their faces!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul