10 Fortnite skins with masks, ranked based on design

Fortnite recently introduced masked variants for Haven, one of the Battle Pass skins this season. These will function like color variations of Toona Fish and the customization options for Kymera.
However, she is not the only character that wears a mask in Fortnite. Here are the best masked skins available in the game.
Top 10 masked skins Fortnite has ever had
10) Marshmello
No other Icon Series skin has gotten more variations than Marshmello and it's for good reason. Marshmello's mask is rather iconic and the skin is really well done. The newest skins were released last week and have been in the Item Shop.
9) Cuddle Team Leader
Of all the bear skins, this one is arguably the best. The bear-head is also one of the most recognizable masks in the game, since there are so many skins with it. This one also became an NPC this season.
8) Batman
This can apply to Batman, Comic Accurate Batman, Armored Batman or any other style of the Caped Crusader. They're all among the game's best collaborations and they all have the mask on. The DC skins were last in the Item Shop a couple months ago, but are more than likely to return.
7) The Mandalorian
Star Wars has a few of the most iconic masks and the Mandalorian's mask has quickly joined those ranks. Boba Fett's recently released skin could go here too, but Mando has skyrocketed to the top of the Star Wars hierarchy and that is true in Fortnite as well.
6) Chaos Agent
The Chaos Agent is one of the most menacing skins in the game, thanks in large part to the mask it has. It's sleek, creative, and menacing, making it one of the best Fortnite skins overall. It was last seen in the shop 158 days ago.
5) Doctor Doom
Of all the Marvel characters, there are very few with more iconic masks than Victor von Doom. Add in the fact that it was a high-tier skin from Chapter 2 Season 4 and it becomes one of the best masked skins. Unfortunately, it's likely that the skin will never be available again.
4) Black Knight
The Black Knight is one of the earliest skins and certainly one of the first masked ones. It's an iconic Fortnite skin that wears an iconic mask and it doesn't get much better than that. Black Knight has been in the Item Shop a lot, and it was seen 20 days ago.
3) Spider-Man
The Spider-Man skin is one of the best in the game. Oh, and he wears a mask, too. This skin will be popular for many seasons to come given how many players earned it as quickly as possible and use it exclusively now.
2) Raven
Raven is among the game's scariest and best skins. The mask is menacing, the purple eyes look great and everything about the skin is perfect. It's not rare anymore due to frequent Item Shop appearances, but it's still an amazing skin. It also had a Deadpool crossover version that came later.
1) Drift
Drift is the skin that kickstarted the intense storyline that Fortnite has followed. He is also one of the skins that clearly wears a mask as he is seen often holding the mask in front of his face. Drift was a popular skin in Chapter 1 Season 4.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Masks are very common on Fortnite skins as most of them have one. However, these are among the game's best. Which one of them is the most iconic?