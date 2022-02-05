10 Fortnite skins with masks, ranked based on design

Fortnite recently introduced masked variants for Haven, one of the Battle Pass skins this season. These will function like color variations of Toona Fish and the customization options for Kymera.

However, she is not the only character that wears a mask in Fortnite. Here are the best masked skins available in the game.

Top 10 masked skins Fortnite has ever had

10) Marshmello

No other Icon Series skin has gotten more variations than Marshmello and it's for good reason. Marshmello's mask is rather iconic and the skin is really well done. The newest skins were released last week and have been in the Item Shop.

Ali-A @OMGitsAliA NEW Marshmello skins coming to Fortnite shop TONIGHT! NEW Marshmello skins coming to Fortnite shop TONIGHT! 🔥 https://t.co/2RXvHwdOOm

9) Cuddle Team Leader

Of all the bear skins, this one is arguably the best. The bear-head is also one of the most recognizable masks in the game, since there are so many skins with it. This one also became an NPC this season.

Cuddle Team Leader skin (Image via Epic Games)

8) Batman

This can apply to Batman, Comic Accurate Batman, Armored Batman or any other style of the Caped Crusader. They're all among the game's best collaborations and they all have the mask on. The DC skins were last in the Item Shop a couple months ago, but are more than likely to return.

Epikiguess @hawkiguess Who else thinks the batman bundle pack and the dc item shop should come back? #fortnite #fortnite xbatman Who else thinks the batman bundle pack and the dc item shop should come back? #fortnite #fortnitexbatman https://t.co/bAz89jKhDL

7) The Mandalorian

Star Wars has a few of the most iconic masks and the Mandalorian's mask has quickly joined those ranks. Boba Fett's recently released skin could go here too, but Mando has skyrocketed to the top of the Star Wars hierarchy and that is true in Fortnite as well.

The Mandalorian skin (Image via Epic Games)

6) Chaos Agent

The Chaos Agent is one of the most menacing skins in the game, thanks in large part to the mask it has. It's sleek, creative, and menacing, making it one of the best Fortnite skins overall. It was last seen in the shop 158 days ago.

Chaos Agent skin (Image via Epic Games)

5) Doctor Doom

Of all the Marvel characters, there are very few with more iconic masks than Victor von Doom. Add in the fact that it was a high-tier skin from Chapter 2 Season 4 and it becomes one of the best masked skins. Unfortunately, it's likely that the skin will never be available again.

Declan @CraiigAU

-

Had a lot of fun making this one, happy with the outcome. Hope you all enjoy

-

@FortniteGame #FortniteArt "Hail Doctor Doom!"Had a lot of fun making this one, happy with the outcome. Hope you all enjoy "Hail Doctor Doom!"-Had a lot of fun making this one, happy with the outcome. Hope you all enjoy ❤️-@FortniteGame #FortniteArt https://t.co/5OXUMERPb0

4) Black Knight

The Black Knight is one of the earliest skins and certainly one of the first masked ones. It's an iconic Fortnite skin that wears an iconic mask and it doesn't get much better than that. Black Knight has been in the Item Shop a lot, and it was seen 20 days ago.

Black Knight skin (Image via Epic Games)

3) Spider-Man

The Spider-Man skin is one of the best in the game. Oh, and he wears a mask, too. This skin will be popular for many seasons to come given how many players earned it as quickly as possible and use it exclusively now.

2) Raven

Raven is among the game's scariest and best skins. The mask is menacing, the purple eyes look great and everything about the skin is perfect. It's not rare anymore due to frequent Item Shop appearances, but it's still an amazing skin. It also had a Deadpool crossover version that came later.

Raven skin (Image via Epic Games)

1) Drift

Drift is the skin that kickstarted the intense storyline that Fortnite has followed. He is also one of the skins that clearly wears a mask as he is seen often holding the mask in front of his face. Drift was a popular skin in Chapter 1 Season 4.

Drift skin (Image via Epic Games)

Masks are very common on Fortnite skins as most of them have one. However, these are among the game's best. Which one of them is the most iconic?

