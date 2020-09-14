Fortnite: How to unlock the Victory Von Doom emote

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has brought a plethora of Marvel-themed characters, weapons, POIs, and other cosmetics. Galactus, the planet-consuming supervillain, is coming to attack the Fortnite island, and the superheroes have arrived to stop him!

Among the plethora of popular characters such as Thor, Iron Man, Wolverine, and Groot, another Marvel supervillain has been given his own POI. This, of course, is Doctor Doom, who has been given the refurbished version of Pleasant Park, now called Doom’s Domain. Apart from this POI, Doctor Doom has his mythic weapons, i.e., the Mystical Bomb and Arcane Gauntlets.

To acquire these weapons, Fortnite players need to find the villain hanging around the castle-like house towards the north of the updated POI. This can be a tricky affair, with him being protected by his henchmen and the mythical weapons he possesses. However, there is another cosmetic related to Doctor Doom that gamers can obtain.

In this article, we will look at the steps to follow to unlock the Victory Von Doom emote in the game.

Fortnite Season 4: How to unlock the Victory Von Doom emote?

Most Marvel-themed skins and cosmetics are only accessible to those who own the Season 4 Battle Pass. This includes all the most popular skins, including Iron Man, Thor, and all others except Wolverine. As always, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, which is around $10.

Firstly, players need to reach tier 6 in this season's Battle Pass to unlock the Doctor Doom Awakening challenges. There are a total of three such challenges that are all straightforward to complete.

Challenge #1 - Visit Doctor Doom's statue

The Doctor Doom statue is easy to spot and is in the center of the new Doom's Domain POI. But this site is often crowded with players, and therefore, gamers should keep a lookout for enemies.

Walking up the steps to the statue is enough to complete the challenge. For further help, users can look at the following video:

Challenge #2 - Visit a giant throne

The second challenge requires players to visit another POI. The giant throne can be found north of Retail Row, and is made out of rocks and trees. Again, merely going up to the throne is enough to complete the challenge.

Users can look at the following video for further help:

Challenge #3 - Win a match as Doctor Doom

Straightforward enough, right? The third challenge requires players to win a Fortnite match while playing as Doctor Doom. Users will be able to access the Victory Von Doom emote once they can do so.

Of course, while this challenge may prove tricky, especially for beginners, some online tutorials and guides can help improve a Fortnite players' gameplay, and eventually get there.

Users can also look at the following video to improve their skills: