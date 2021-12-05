How to get the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Despite doing their best not to divulge anything around the new Fortnite chapter, part of Chapter 3's trailer leaked as part of a TikTok ad. Furthermore, the entire Battle Pass has been leaked ahead of "The End" event that's supposed to kick off later today.

The trailer teases massive changes to the game, including an overhauled map, new locations, new skins, a racetrack, a giant statue of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's character The Foundation, and at least two major collaborations.

Interestingly, Spider-Man's arrival in Fortnite has been a matter of much debate over the last few months. The trailer more or less cemented the idea that the web-slinging superhero would be descending upon Fortnite island.

Spider-Man is coming to Fortnite along with the Daily Bugle

The Spider-Man collab will more or less be similar to the Batman collab that took place in 2019. This implies an array of Spider-Man suits, including a regular red and blue, Venom-style black suit, and a white-and-black Future Foundation suit will make their way to the 100-man battle royale.

The skin will come along with a web-slinging mechanic and the Daily Bugle. As with every other major skin in Fortnite, there will be a couple of ways to unlock the web-slinging hero.

While not all the details are known, the leaked Battle Pass reveals that Spider-Man will be on the ninth page of the BP.

This reiterates that players will either have to unlock several items from the previous pages or reach level 90 of the BP.

However, Battle Stars might come in handy. Instead of unlocking items in a linear pattern, Battle Stars allows Fortnite players to unlock any reward from multiple pages of options, in almost any order. According to the leaks, the Spider-Man skin will cost nine stars.

Battle Stars are awarded whenever a player levels up, whether by earning enough XP or by using V-Bucks to buy levels. Players will unlock new pages of rewards containing bonus cosmetics — including additional skin styles — as they purchase more rewards with their Battle Stars and level up their Battle Pass.

As already mentioned, similar to previous Fortnite Battle Passes, certain skin sets will only become available once players reach certain levels of the Pass. The Spider-Man skin will be a perfect example of this.

