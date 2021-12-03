Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 is a few days away. The live event for Chapter 2 Season 8 is scheduled for tomorrow and after that, the game may never be the same.

There are tons of leaks and rumors swirling about what's to come in the next chapter. Here's everything known about Chapter 3 Season 1 so far.

All information on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The first piece of information, and the biggest, is that the map will be totally different. Chapter changes always result in big changes to the map, but this one has been teased and is poised to be huge. It's possible that the Fortnite map is completely different, with no holdovers from this chapter.

Secondly, more than a few huge collaborations have been confirmed or leaked for this season. The Book of Boba Fett has been confirmed to be getting a collaboration on December 24.

Another Star Wars collaboration has been confirmed for Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

The Matrix is leaked to get one in the second half of December. Spider-Man is reportedly getting one, too, but the date for that is unclear (it might be in the battle pass).

Shiina 🎄 @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 https://t.co/jcGhGfEUPm

Fortnite is also adding a new sliding mechanic to the game in Chapter 3. This is one of the first times Epic Games has introduced a new gameplay mechanic in a while, so it's pretty big news.

The animals will also be ridable, according to another leak. It'll require a saddle, so that will be another item introduced for this season. There will also be a throwable axe item added to the loot pool.

The game will also be moving over to Unreal Engine 5, which is a significant move forward for Fortnite and Epic Games. This will undoubtedly have a big effect on the game.

Finally, it's going to be WinterFest and Fortnite is bringing back the free gift each day mechanic, as well as working on an updated version of Crackshot's Cabin. There will also likely be a snowy POI, but that's just speculation.

