Ninja Marshmello arrives in Fortnite Chapter 3

Epic Games has again brought a collaboration with the world-famous Marshmello to Fortnite.

The first crossover with Marshmello was, at one point, the most talked-about crossover in gaming. It set a precedent for all of the amazing collaborations and concerts that followed in the Battle Royale.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Dance to the beat of your own Mello.



With the new Welcome to the Melloverse Set. Available now! Dance to the beat of your own Mello.With the new Welcome to the Melloverse Set. Available now! https://t.co/TxfnFHZqfa

Several new Marshmello skins are coming to the game, but fans are incredibly excited about the Ninja Marshmello. It sees the musician fit right in with the likes of Naruto and his gang on the island.

New 'Melloverse Set' brings a Ninja Marshmello skin to Fortnite Chapter 3

The Ninja Marshmello outfit will be known as MARSHINOBI. It is currently live in the Item Shop, having been added at 7 PM (ET) on February 1. It is a separate outfit and not a style for the base Marshmello skin.

With the MARSHINOBI outfit, players can get their hands on an awesome back bling to match. The Shockwave Blades Back Bling is a set of swords that will sit upon the skin's back.

The Shockwave Blade Pickaxe is included. The unsheathed sword is found in the back bling on MARSHINOBI'S back, which truly brings together the entire skin set.

Players are already chiming in with how incredible the MARSHINOBI skin is and how badly they want to add it to their Fortnite locker. No doubt, Epic Games has another success on its hands.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX This will be easiest cop of my life @HYPEX This will be easiest cop of my life https://t.co/DkgDKgQvZF

Several skins throughout the game's history have been given the cell-shaded treatment. They look way more animated than others as if they are coming directly from a cartoon or anime.

One Twitter user commented on the MARSHINOBI skin and how it has become the only skin in that creative style he truly enjoys. MARSHINOBI was just released and is already a fan-favorite.

Sku11_King @xxskull_kingxx Funny enough Marshinobi is the only illustrated skin I like lol Funny enough Marshinobi is the only illustrated skin I like lol

The outfit costs 1600 V-Bucks, including the back bling and pickaxe. Fortnite players can equip them both at the same time to see an unsheathing animation of the sword from the skin's back.

Also Read Article Continues below

MARSHINOBI also reacts to music, which makes perfect sense because of who it is based on. Doing an emote with music involved will see the outfit's head, arm pieces, and leg coverings light up.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha