8 oldest Fortnite skins, ranked from most common to rarest

Fortnite skins have been cycling through the Item Shop since nearly the beginning of the game. Some skins introduced during that time became fan favorites and are among the most popular in the game. Many of them have returned and have been seen in the shop recently, but others have become pretty rare.

The oldest skins introduced in Fortnite include a few very familiar names, even for players who didn't play back when they were released. This article will attempt to explain the oldest skins and how rare they are.

Oldest Fortnite Item Shop skins, from least to most rare

8) Renegade

Renegade skin (Image via Fortnite Tracker)

Renegade was one of the first outfits to arrive in the Item Shop. It instantly became popular and has returned several times over the years. It was last seen in the shop 89 days ago, so it's not terribly rare. Further, it costs just 800 V-Bucks.

7) Skull Trooper

Skull Trooper was the first skin added to the Item Shop way back in Season 1. It has become a massive fan favorite and has spawned several different skins in the same style. It was last seen available for purchase 161 days ago, so it has also become fairly common.

6) Ghoul Trooper

Ghoul Trooper was added to the game alongside Skull Trooper, thus staking a claim to being the first Item Shop skin. It's been reintroduced several times over the past four years, most recently 182 days ago.

5) Munitions Expert

Avery @Avxry I have been playing Fortnite for so long that my Munitions Expert hair grew longer I have been playing Fortnite for so long that my Munitions Expert hair grew longer 😂 https://t.co/Z2IjN8oSO6

Munitions Expert was another early addition, so many players might not remember it. It was put back in the shop for the 44th time 221 days ago. It costs 1,200 V-Bucks, which may push some gamers away from purchasing it.

4) Tracker

Fort Intel @FortINTEL

fortniteintel.com/item-shop/9739/ Today is the first time the Uncommon Tracker Skin has been in the #Fortnite Item Shop in 342 days! Today is the first time the Uncommon Tracker Skin has been in the #Fortnite Item Shop in 342 days!fortniteintel.com/item-shop/9739/ https://t.co/BsyzduVeIS

Tracker is so old and so rare that there's likely a good portion of the player base that doesn't even know it exists. It's a fairly common skin as it doesn't have a lot of extra details on it.

The skin has been absent for more than 500 days at this point, so there's no telling if or when it'll return.

3) First Strike Specialist

First Strike Specialist has been in the Item Shop 25 times since its initial release on October 30, 2017. The last appearance was 703 days ago, so it's been a long time since anyone has been able to grab this rare skin.

Rare refers to the frequency of appearance, but in this case, it's also the skin rarity.

2) Trooper

Trooper skin (Image via Epic Games)

Trooper is almost the rarest of the "old" skins in Fortnite. It was introduced on October 27, 2017, and has been in the Item Shop a total of 25 times. The last appearance was all the way back in 2020, making it 791 days since the devs have made the skin available for purchase.

1) Special Forces

夜晚 @xKingNightx 🏿) @FortniteGame Now that Hacivat returned to the shop, Special Forces takes the throne as the new rarest item shop skin! (Please come back🏿) @FortniteGame Now that Hacivat returned to the shop, Special Forces takes the throne as the new rarest item shop skin! (Please come back 🙏🏿) https://t.co/rmARDGn1qp

By far the rarest of the old Fortnite skins is Special Forces. While it does have a total of 32 appearances in the Item Shop, it's been absent for more days than most skins. It has been a whopping 1,173 days since anyone saw this skin.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

