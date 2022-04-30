8 skins to expect from the Fortnite x Attack on Titan collaboration

A few days ago, rumors about an Attack on Titan x Fortnite collaboration started flying after some data miners came across some encrypted game files. Unfortunately, these files turned out to be the Street Fighter skins. However, fans still believe there is an AOT collab somewhere on the horizon.

Several amazing characters in Attack on Titan can lend themselves to perfect anime skins in Fortnite. Clearly, the anime legends skins in the battle royale game could definitely use some AOT skins along with Demon Slayer, Naruto, and other anime skins.

Attack on Titan's Fortnite skins that players would love to see, ranked

Out of all the anime released recently, Attack on Titan has quickly risen to the top as one of the most popular series in the genre. Naturally, even Epic Games can use some of its popularity by bringing in the following skins:

8) Erwin

The 13th Commander of the Survey Corps, Erwin Smith, is one of the most recognizable characters from Attack on Titan.

He had some of the most useful ideas to reduce the casualties on the battlefield and was a leader whom soldiers undoubtedly followed.

7) Hange

A former commander of the Survey Corps, Hange was a strategic genius. It was under his leadership that the likes of Eren, Levi, Mikasa, and Armin grew to be the strong characters they were at the end of the series.

Clearly, a leader like him is a perfect idea for a skin in the battle royale game and would be the perfect tribute to his role in the anime.

6) Armin

Armin from Attack of Titan (Image via AOT Wiki)

The third most important member of the OG trio from the first episode, Armin is the current commander of the Survey Corps. Armin is not as strong as the other characters on this list. However, he is still one of the most popular characters in the anime, given his intelligence and strategic genius.

No AOT x Fortnite collaboration will be complete without the trio of Mikasa, Eren, and Armin.

5) Sasha

Sasha Braus from Attack of Titan (Image via 18moptop/Twitter)

Besides Mikasa, Sasha is one of the most popular female characters in the anime. She was a strong-headed hunter and was always ready for a fight, which made her a valuable asset to the Survey Corps. A skin inspired by her would be a perfect way to immortalize her after her unfortunate death in the series.

4) Reiner (Titan Form)

Armored Titans were one of the greatest plot twists to arrive in the anime, and fans were left heartbroken to learn about Reiner's truth. An Attack of Titan x Fortnite collab would be incomplete without a Reiner skin that can also be transformed into his Armored Titan form.

Unfortunately, he will not be 15m tall as in the anime, but he would certainly be one of the best-looking skins in the game if it does arrive.

3) Mikasa

Mikasa Ackerman from Attack of Titan (Image via mikasagallery/Twitter)

Besides Eren, Mikasa is one of the only characters introduced in the very first episode and is also the main protagonist of the anime. Before Eren realized his full potential, Mikasa was responsible for protecting him and also went on to be a strong asset to the Survey Corps.

A skin inspired by a strong female lead like Mikasa is certainly a dream come true for players.

2) Levi Ackerman

Anime fans are crazy about Levi Ackerman, or as known in the community, 'humanity's strongest soldier.' He is the Captain of the Special Operations Squad within the Survey Corps and one of the most important protagonists of the series.

Known to have killed at least 89 Titans, Levi is as cold-blooded on the battlefield as is his personality. Naturally, a soldier like him would be perfect for an Attack on Titan x Fortnite collaboration.

1) Eren Yeager

Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan (Image via Attack on Titan)

There is no Attack on Titan Fortnite skin that players would like to see more than Eren Yeager. Eren is central to the story of the anime and is also one of the most popular characters in the genre. Naturally, players would jump on the opportunity to buy a skin inspired by him from the Item Shop.

Naturally, besides Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, there are several other characters who could arrive as part of an Attack on Titan x Fortnite collaboration if it indeed ends up happening.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan