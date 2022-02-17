8 things Fortnite pros do that you can too

Professional Fortnite players are considered the best of the best when it comes to the Battle Royale genre. The competitive side of the game is a different beast when compared to casual players in less sweaty lobbies. That doesn't mean a tryhard competitive player won't turn up when someone is just trying to play for fun.

If that's the case and they keep getting run down by enemies playing like pros, it is time to switch things up. There are several tricks that can be learned to play like a pro and rack up those sweet Victory Royales in Fortnite.

8 things Fortnite pros don't want you to know

8) Aim for the head

Always aim for the head in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

This one seems obvious, but a lot of Fortnite players aim for body shots when spraying weapons because it is a lot easier to hit than the head. Remove that mindset immediately.

In the spray meta of Chapter 3, players are unloading shot after shot in rapid succession. Aiming for the head will deal multiplier damage that will get the job done even if a few shots happen to miss their mark.

7) Take out third-party players

Go after the third-party player or squad to stop them in their tracks (Image via Epic Games)

Third-partying is the bane of many players' existence. This happens when a player is in a battle with another and then a third player or group pushes in to contest the fight and tries to take both kills.

Pro players often divert their attention away from the initial battle, resulting in the original enemy retreat. Use that time to deal with the third-party to net another kill before returning to the first fight.

6) W key

Always be the aggressor (Image via Epic Games)

Nothing guarantees a kill in Fortnite, but the closest thing is just holding the forward movement key or button. Catching enemies off guard is a surefire way to eliminate them.

As they build or try to escape to safety, rush them with everything. Take out their structures, send bullets raining down on them, and don't stop pushing until they are finished.

5) Understand build and edit tendencies

Structure editing is an important part of Fortnite build battles (Image via Epic Games)

Pros are the best for a reason. They can read situations and react to them in the blink of an eye. Understanding how players move, build, and edit those builds is a huge part of being successful.

For example, if one player is above another and sees the player begin to build a box with a ramp going away, it is more than likely they are going to ramp toward the player to begin the fight. Noticing those little details helps immensely.

4) Cut players off

Take aim at where your opponents will be rather than where they are currently (Image via Epic Games)

Instead of charging at enemies in a straight line and through their build, or right into their firing path, cut them off. Get in a vehicle and head to where they are going next.

Do this with weapons as well. Leading shots or getting to their next location first will give you the upper hand when a build battle or gunfight begins. It is a useful tactic that many players forget about.

3) Move to the left

Right hand advantage is very real in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Right-hand advantage is prevalent in many video games. Fortnite is no exception to that. When fighting through a doorway or a build edit, having the right hand advantage is a must.

Continuing to move to the left when fighting will keep that right hand advantage. Shifting to the right will see the enemy end up over the left shoulder, making it harder to peek at them.

2) Use edit to track enemies

Edit builds to see enemies through them (Image via Epic Games)

This is a trick that every Fortnite pro uses, but a lot of casual players have no idea if it is even possible. Going into edit mode with a structure doesn't necessarily mean it has to be changed.

Instead, it can be used to peek out of a box or check underneath when there is an enemy nearby. Use the edit feature to track enemies and their movement to ensure they don't go too far.

1) Land high

Rooftops in Tilted Towers are a great high landing spot (Image via Epic Games)

This is one of the best tips a professional Fortnite player has ever given. Landing on a high spot of a popular point of interest is the best way to start racking up early kills in the battle royale.

Grab a gun and look below toward ground level or other rooftops. Several kills are possible just because of landing higher up, hitting the ground earlier, and being able to get a weapon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee