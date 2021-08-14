A Fortnite 'Kevin the cube' skin could be in the works

The return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite is one of the most anticipated events in the game's history. Moreover, Epic Games is leaving no opportunity to tease this return.

A recent survey by the developer has again ignited the hopes of players around the world for Kevin the Cube's return. However, Kevin might not return as a gigantic cube this time, but as an attractive outfit instead.

A Fortnite survey by Epic Games has teased a Kevin the Cube skin

Many players in the Fortnite community recently received a survey from Epic Games via email. It contained some skin concepts, and the developers wanted feedback on them.

From the Agent Jonesy Peely skin to Minty Oro, there were about 50 designs showcased in the email. Interestingly, the Minty Oro concept from this huge list is already confirmed to arrive in Fortnite with the Minty Legends pack.

Kevin the Cube explosion in Fortnite in Chapter 1 (Image via Epic Games)

There's a high possibility that other skins from the survey will also arrive in Fortnite. One of the skins that attracted a majority of players was based on Kevin the Cube.

Why Epic Games might be working on a Kevin the Cube skin?

Leaks from data miners in the Fortnite community have always been reliable. Data miners and leakers have shown a similar interest in the Kevin the Cube skin as well.

Interestingly, some other cosmetic items in Fortnite like the Endless Scroll Backpack already have a Kevin the Cube theme.

Raz and Kevin the Cube (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lastly, the Raz outfit in Chapter 2 Season 6 also resembled Kevin the Cube due to the purple tattoos and its Glyphmaster form. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if Epic Games finally puts an end to such teasers and finally releases a Kevin the Cube skin in the near future.

What to expect from the potential Kevin the Cube skin in Fortnite?

Based on the survey, the Kevin the Cube themed skin certainly seems like an exciting outfit. It is solid black with purple shoes and gloves.

Kevin the Cube skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

What makes this outfit resemble Kevin the Cube are the several purple cubes attached to the left shoulder and the right side of the waist. Moreover, there is no face on this skin. Instead, there's a purple cube head that seems to be emitting energy waves.

Kevin the Cube in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Alongside the aforementioned survey, there is plenty of evidence that hints towards the return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite. The latest Rift Tour event, where Ariana Grande performed, also showcased an animation with Kevin the Cube on the Chapter 2 map.

All in all, it'd be great if Epic Games brings Kevin the Cube back to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7 itself, or during the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 8. As of now, the community can look forward to playing the Back to School event that will begin in the upcoming week.

