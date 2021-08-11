A riveting GTA San Andreas character could soon be in Fortnite

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations. What was once a mostly independent game has exploded and has added characters from everywhere imagineable.

Fortnite has characters from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, the real world, John Wick, Street Fighter, Alien, the NFL, the NBA, Wreck-it Ralph, recording artists Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and Marshmello, Stranger Things, Jordan brand, Ferrari and so much more. Now, it seems like Epic Games is intent on adding yet another collaboration to the game.

According to HYPEX, Epic has sent out a survey to players to judge their awareness and support for different characters from other media. The results of this survey are largely going to decide who gets in, and a riveting character from GTA San Andreas is up for consideration: CJ.

CJ from GTA San Andreas in Fortnite?

The list of characters that Epic Games is considering adding to Fortnite is long, with WandaVision, Family Guy, Invincible, GTA and even Lil Uzi Vert listed. GTA is one of the most popular game franchises, so CJ stands a good chance to make it. Because Marvel has the most collaborative skins, WandaVision becomes less likely. Rick and Morty already have collaborative cosmetics, which makes them less likely, as well.

Epic is sending out another survey about so many brands, shows, characters ect (via: @RyderFromGTA)



Some of those are:

- Lady Dimitrescu

- Family Guy

- WandaVision

- Rick & Morty

- Invincible

- Luigi

- CJ

- Lil Uzi Vert

- Lady Gaga

- 21 Savage

- 2Pac



CJ is a beloved character from GTA San Andreas, and even before this survey went out, there was hope he'd make it to Fortnite someday. Being one of the most popular characters from one of the most popular games certainly has its perks.

CJ, or Carl Johnson, was beloved by many fans because he was the protagonist of one of the best games in the GTA franchise. Moreover, he was loyal, brave and empathetic.

In a game like GTA, those qualities can sometimes be hard to come by. While CJ does face a bit of an uphill battle to make it to Fortnite, many consider San Andreas to be the best GTA game, and CJ the best character, which helps a lot.

CJ. Image via GTA

It's also entirely possible that Fortnite has plans to include most, if not all of these characters. Fortnite is always thinking ahead, and this survey could be just to help them gauge interest and set the order of release for these characters. Given Fortnite's propensity for collaborations, it would be surprising if a lot of these characters didn't make it into the game at some point in the future.

