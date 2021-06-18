After Fortnite, Valorant adds their own 'Zero Point'

While the term 'Zero Point' may have many definitions and meanings in real life, when it comes to games, it's synonyms with Fortnite. The 'Zero Point' has been the pinnacle of the storyline for the game, and for years, it was one of its kind and totally unique in nature. Until now that is.

It would seem that the popular PvP game known as Valorant has taken some inspiration from Fortnite, or so fans say. Shortly after Riot Games revealed Valorant's latest agent, 'KAY/O', Fortnite fans began accusing the developers of stealing The Foundation's design.

valorant really added the foundation to their game. 😶 pic.twitter.com/6dCaDJfJEq — Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) June 17, 2021

While they are similar in concept design and character, there is a difference between both of them. The Foundation from Fortnite is, in all probability, a cyborg, while Valorant's newest agent, 'KAY/O' is an advanced war machine.

Despite these differences, there is one striking similarity between Fortnite and Valorant's newest agent, which does raise a few eyebrows.

Fortnite x Valorant: The Zero Point Crisis

While the characters may look similar, they aren't the same. However, that cannot be said for one aspect of Valorant's newest agent. According to Riot Games, one of KAY/O's abilities is called ZERO/point.

This shit is wayyy too fucking coincidental lmao pic.twitter.com/b0rYkjkXbA — «Bread_Bear27» (@BreadBear27) June 17, 2021

This is where Riot Games may have taken inspiration from Fortnite. Nonetheless, there's no harm done, as there is no copyright infringement on Epic Games' intelligence property. It's fair play at the moment and falls within legal boundaries.

On the flip side of this whole incident, one Twitter user seems to think that a possible crossover could occur between the games. Based on the observations made, it can be seen that a leaked Valorant player card resembles the Zero Point in the background.

I forgot to mention this is a new banner from leaked battle pass @FitzyLeakz @ShiinaBR @HYPEX @HappyPower you guys might want to check this out — rettin (@velomid) June 17, 2021

While this may be purely coincidental, given the nature of Epic Games and their willingness to collaborate, a Valorant crossover onto the island of Fortnite is not a strange possibility when thought has been given to it.

As fans of both communities continue to debate the topic, irrespective of whether or not Valorant’s developers took inspiration from Fortnite and The Foundation, Agent KAY/O looks brilliant in design and brings some added flavor to the game.

Regardless of all that's being said, at least the term 'Zero Point' will be further cemented into the annals of gaming history. However, on a parting note, let the record state that Fortnite did it first.

