"Again? That land is cursed": Community reacts to Fortnite glitch that is mysteriously eliminating players

Fortnite is no stranger to glitches that can hinder a proper gameplay experience to varying degrees. One of the most infamous glitches in the title is the random kill zone at a specific point on the map. This bug causes players to be eliminated when they cross a random patch of land.

It turns out this glitch has managed to make its way to Fortnite Chapter 5 map, as highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/CharlyXero, whose joyride with their teammate was cut short when they inadvertently drove over one such kill zone.

This has left many players scratching their heads, with Reddit user u/El_Yeante stating questioning:

"Again? That land is cursed"

In the Reddit clip, u/CharlyXero can be seen in a squad Zero Build match, wearing the Spider-Gwen skin and navigating the snow area on a Trail Thrasher dirtbike with their teammate.

However, as they were driving towards the safe zone, they crossed a patch of snow near the Grand Glacier POI (Point of Interest) that knocked both the player and their teammate down, leaving the Trail Thrasher intact.

The bizarre glitch immediately invited a bunch of jokes from the Fortnite community. Redditor u/Xenc joked that the player got knocked because their free trial for the Trail Thrasher dirtbike had ended.

u/HairOnBones and Classic-Bullfrog-219 also chimed in, joking about how the player went over the speed limit and drawing comparisons to the sudden knock to a heart attack.

Players like u/A-non-e-mail pointed out how they noticed a similar glitch in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. u/Half-Eaten-Cranberry highlighted an identical bug during Fortnite OG in Chapter 4 Season 5.

Additionally, u/No-Difference8545 traced the glitch back to Chapter 1, with a similar kill zone in Wailing Woods.

What caused the Fortnite glitch captured in the Redditor's clip?

While the glitch featured in the Reddit clip shared by u/CharlyXero was certainly a strange one, it seems like there might be a possible explanation for it. The game incorporates a death barrier under the map to prevent players from glitching under the map and cheating. There are certain spots on the map where the barrier actually crosses above ground.

This was highlighted by Reddit user u/_Hideyourwife_, who explained how there are at least a few other similar kill zones that could be found on the map in every previous chapter. They also highlighted how the Chapter 1 map was the one with the most kill zones.

As players carefully navigate their surroundings, it remains to be seen how Epic Games will acknowledge and resolve this issue to avoid incidents like the one captured in u/CharlyXero's Reddit clip.

