Air Strike returns to Fortnite and starts wreaking havoc almost immediately

Air Strike has just been unvaulted in Fortnite. The weapon, which was first introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9, was available till Chapter 2 Season 3. It had been vaulted since then, but is finally making a triumphant return.

Air Strike is part of the active loot pool. Like many other items, it can be found in floor loot, chests and supply drops. However, since the weapon is of Legendary rarity, the odds of finding it in floor loot is rare.

Since making its return, the community has been divided over the weapon's utility. Some players love it, but others did not want to see it return in Chapter 3 Season 2.

The Fortnite community cannot decide whether Air Strike should have been unvaulted

Three items returned to the loot pool following a small content update today. Flint-Knock Pistol and Hunting Rifle have been overall popular choices. However, the same cannot be said about Air Strike, as its return has been controversial.

Very few items in Fortnite recieve a universal consensus. Even the Infinity Blade, widely considered the worst weapon to ever grace the island, isn't hated by every single player.

The same can be said for Air Strike, which has made a contentious return to the game. The reactions of Twitter users can be seen below:

A player believes that using Air Strike requires no skill.

However, there are a few players across Twitter and Reddit who are quite excited about the possibilities the weapon will bring. Many are also happy with the amount of damage they can deal with a single Air Strike.

Regardless of the community's response, Air Strike has become a part of the game, at least for now. There is a good chance that most of the current loot pool will go away for Chapter 3 Season 3, which will begin in about a month.

For now, though, those who dislike Air Strike will have to get used to its presence and aim to protect themselves. Conversely, those who love it should use it as much as possible before it goes away again.

