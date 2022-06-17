Akatsuki skins from Naruto may arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The Fortnite Naruto collaboration was certainly the highlight of Chapter 2 Season 8. It was one of the most hyped crossovers in the history of the Battle Royale game. Players rushed to get Team 7 skins from the popular anime, including Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, and Sakura. Clearly, a second Naruto collaboration would be more than welcome.

Rumors have that Akatsuki skins might soon arrive in the Battle Royale game. The faction of antagonists is extremely popular among Naruto fans. Therefore, when they did not arrive in the original collaboration, several players were left disappointed. The closest they got to Akatsuki skins was Hidan's Scythe pickaxe.

It is high time that Epic Games added characters like Itachi, Obito, and Madara in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Besides the Naruto skins that are already in the game, these are the most popular ones from the anime. Naturally, it makes sense that the next crossover should include these skins.

Fans want to see Akatsuki skins in Fortnite Naruto 2.0 collaboration

Ever since rumors of a Naruto collaboration were leaked during the Apple vs Epic Games courtroom trial, fans of the anime and the Battle Royale have been eager to see their favorite characters arrive in the game. They had to wait for several months before the skins finally arrived. However, the collaboration was certainly worth the wait as the Naruto skins were everything fans had expected.

Shiina @ShiinaBR RUMOR: Apparently the same person who posted the Battle Pass leak posted minutes later that another Naruto collab will be released in June.



They posted this image as a teaser for the collab. Recently, Epic began work on "Kawaii2" challenges



Epic Games recently announced a Naruto Rivals event, which will be part of the second Naruto collaboration. This comes after data miners discovered files codenamed "Kawaii2," similar to the first collaboration. Clearly, another crossover with the anime is all but confirmed. However, fans are debating which skins would be perfect for the upcoming collaboration.

For many fans of the anime, Akatsuki skins are a must-have. Madara and Itachi are two of the most popular characters from the anime, and no Fortnite Naruto collaboration would be complete without them. If Epic Games introduces these characters as skins in the game, there is hardly any doubt that players won't burn a hole in their pockets just to buy them.

HYPEX @HYPEX We already have Hidan's pickaxe so i hope this part 2 of the collab has Akatsuki skins We already have Hidan's pickaxe so i hope this part 2 of the collab has Akatsuki skins 🔥 https://t.co/bU4JKWLmb6

Fortnite YouTuber leaks Naruto 2.0 skins

Popular YouTube Tabor Hill recently made a video on the Naruto characters that might arrive in the upcoming collaboration. According to him, Hinata Hyuga, Gaara, Itachi Uchiha, and Orochimaru will arrive at the item shop in a few days. While this means that Madara and Obito will not be a part of the collaboration, at least fans will have Itachi to represent the Akatsuki characters.

Cel-shaded Naruto skins have already impressed players once. The skin designs and the art is almost perfect and extremely fun to use in the Battle Royale game. Naturally, players are yet again excited to see new Fortnite Naruto skins that they can add to their collection.

In addition to the paid skins in the item shop, players will also have a chance to get free Naruto cosmetics through the Rivals event. Given that the event starts on June 23, players can expect the Fortnite Naruto 2.0 skins to appear in the shop around the same time.

