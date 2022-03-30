All 9 Omni Chips in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Week 2)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has introduced several new items to the island. Most of these items fit the war-like situation that exists due to the hostile tension between the IO and the Seven.

However, Omni Chips are not directly related to the impending conflict but are in-game currencies that can be used to customize the Omni Sword.

Omni Chips are located at strategic points on the island. In the first week of the Resistance season, Omni Chips was placed in Greasy Grove, Logjam Lumberyard, and Mighty Monument. This article will reveal the spawn points of all the Week 2 Omni Chips in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Omni Chip locations for Week 2 revealed

Like the previous week, loopers will need to visit three prime locations to get the Omni Chip in Chapter 3 Season 2. The locations have changed since last week. Therefore, gamers need to know precisely where to land and navigate to get the items in the game.

For Omni Chips, gamers must visit The Temple, Loot Lake, and the Chonker's Speedway. Three Omni Chips are spread across each of these POIs. As such, gamers will have to collect nine Omni Chips this week as well.

The exact location of the Omni Chip in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is given below:

1) The Temple

Omni Chip location in The Temple POI (Image via Fortnite.GG)

On top of the northernmost unit of the Temple

On top of the central aspect of the Temple

On top of the unit which lies on the southwestern part of the POI

2) Loot Lake

Omni Chip location near the Loot Lake POI (Image via Fortnite.GG)

In the stretch of water between Loot Landing and the coast east of the Fortress

In the water north of the Loot Landing

In the water east of the Loot Landing

3) Chonker's Speedway

Omni Chip location in the Chonker's Speedway POI (Image via Fortnite.GG)

On the dirt track below the overbridge

Over the wooden planks, on the eastern part of the track

On the northern part of the track, by the massive cliff

Gamers should be careful while visiting these locations. Since everyone is planning to visit the POIs to get the Omni Chips, gamers can expect intense action in these locations. It is therefore advised to carry weapons and ammunition to fend off enemy attacks.

