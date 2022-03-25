All 9 Omni Chip locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Week 1)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway and a variety of new items have been released for gamers to explore. Epic has released several in-game currencies such as paint cans, alien artifacts, and feathers, to name a few. These currencies can be used to customize cosmetics and are quite popular in the game.

In Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic has released the Omni Chip, which serves as a currency to customize the Omni Sword. Omni Chips can be found on the island. However, those who don't know the location may have difficulty getting them.

Every Omni Chip location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 revealed

As of now, there are three locations from where gamers can collect Omni Chips in the game. The number of spawn points for the items will increase with time, but as of now, loopers will need to visit the three locations to get the in-game currency.

Greasy Grove, Logjam Lumberyard, and Mighty Mountains are the three specific locations. In each of these three POIs, three Omni Chips are spread across the vicinity. Therefore, gamers can collect a total of 9 Omni Chips in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

The locations of the Omni Chips is given below:

Greasy Grove

Inside the Taco outlet in between the POI

Inside a small building on the southern part of the POI

Near the Zebra Crossing in front of the Taco outlet

Logjam Lumberyard

In one of the green-colored cabins where the woods are stacked

Behind the wall of the Bounty Board

In the pile of lumber near the waterbody on the southwest aspect of the POI

Mighty Monument

In a small dock on the southwest part of the island.

In the beach on the southeast portion of the island

Below the giant stone bridge on the northern part of the island.

How to get the Omni Sword in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The Omni Sword is a pickaxe released by Epic Games. This particular cosmetic can be customized with the help of the Omni Chips in the game. Getting hold of this item is quite easy.

Gamers will notice that the Omni Sword is present on page one of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. The item can be owned by unlocking it with seven Battle Stars.

