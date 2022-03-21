Fortnite introduces various cosmetics and items for loopers to purchase or redeem. These range from skins, pickaxes, etc., which can be redeemed if a user has a Battle Pass.

In these progressive years, there have been various additions to the cosmetic design and overall equipment. It includes customizable styles and different variations of the corresponding item. This allows and motivates loopers to grab these cosmetics to have more fun and opportunities to play the game.

The concept of Omnichips was released with the latest Chapter 3 Season 2 and is very similar to the original concept from Chapter 2.

What are Omnichips in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 introduced players to an entirely new Battle Pass featuring members of The Resistance and the Imagined Order. Ranging from The Imagined to Gunnar, several new characters from The Seven and the IO were introduced.

One such member who has a customizable cosmetic set is Tsuki 2.0. Tsuki was originally a skin that was released in Chapter 1 Season 9 as a Item Shop skin worth 1200 V-Bucks. She is a part of the Kata Tech Set. In the latest Fortnite season, Tsuki has been given an entirely new makeover in the form of Tsuki 2.0, where her set is still called the Kata Tech set.

Tsuki 2.0's set consists of a customizable back bling, skin style, and glider style. Her pickaxe, called Omni Sword, is highly customizable, with over a hundred combinations that a player can use. These custom assets can be redeemed using a token item called Omnichips.

Omnichips can unlock several blade styles and colors of Omni Sword (Image via Sportskeeda)

Omnichips work similarly to Haven's Feathers in the previous season, but these cannot be availed from chests, toolboxes, supply drops, or ammo boxes. Fortnite has added separate Omni Sword quests for loopers to complete upon, which they can win Omnichips and unlock the cosmetics of the pickaxe.

There are eight Omni Sword bonus goals quests with additional quests for loopers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Currently, there are eight bonus seasonal quests that can be completed to acquire omnichips via loopers with additional quests, where loopers can visit a POI and collect them. More quests can be seen that will be available in the next 10 days, via which they can acquire more omnichips.

Players review the Omni Sword pickaxe in Fortnite

XxZealot2003xX @XxZealot2003xX The Omni Sword gives me hope that we really could see a customizable lightsaber pickaxe in Fortnite some day. The Omni Sword gives me hope that we really could see a customizable lightsaber pickaxe in Fortnite some day. https://t.co/3cPRpUnriY

Hcp988ハっちゃん @hcp988 The omni sword is probably the best and the most customizable pickaxe in Fortnite history, and I love it The omni sword is probably the best and the most customizable pickaxe in Fortnite history, and I love it

Players are in high favor of the Omni Sword pickaxe as it not only gives players a fully customizable pickaxe with sounds but also animations that they have never seen before. Some loopers currently think that this looks similar to a lightsaber from Star Wars, and they have hopes for Fortnite adding customizable lightsabers to the game.

General Crumbs @CrumbsCaptain I'm very disappointed that the omni blade in Fortnite can't be made to look like an energy sword from halo I'm very disappointed that the omni blade in Fortnite can't be made to look like an energy sword from halo

A few other players are not as keen about the Omni Blade animation or cosmetic style as they think it could have been more realistic, like Halo's energy sword. For now, loopers continue to stack up on their Omnichips every week as the new Fortnite season begins.

