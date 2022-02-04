How many feathers do you need to unlock all Haven Masks in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 3 has brought along a ton of new NPCs to the island, giving players a chance to interact and see what these new characters have to offer. Haven is the new NPC and Battle Pass skin, found on page 5 of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

With the arrival of v19.20, Epic Games has introduced a collection of masks for Haven, allowing players to customize the NPC further. "Collect Haven’s Masks” is a new Battle Pass Quest that sets players on a journey of finding and collecting these new cosmetic items.

However, to unlock these new masks, you will be required to have a certain number of feathers. To unlock every Haven mask in Chapter 3 Season 1, you’ll need a total of 440 Feathers.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Feathers are required to unlock all the Haven masks

Customizable skins are nothing new in Fortnite and the developers have introduced such skins in many previous Battle Passes. Haven is one such skin in Chapter 3 that can be tweaked to some extent by players.

Epic Games has released a collection of 30 different masks for Haven, and players need to collect feathers to unlock all the masks. Players can collect feathers from chests scattered all across the island.

However, collecting feathers is just the first step, as you will also need to perform a challenge related to each mask.

This new feather mechanic is very similar to the paint bottles from Chapter 2 Season 8, where players were asked to collect them as a currency that could unlock new colors. Feathers serve the same function and act as a currency for Haven's masks.

Just a short simple sound but this will be used for the Haven feathers #Fortnite Haven Feather Drop Sound Effect 🪶Just a short simple sound but this will be used for the Haven feathers #Fortnite Haven Feather Drop Sound Effect 🪶Just a short simple sound but this will be used for the Haven feathers https://t.co/nWaFbYGKJR

Once you have gathered a satisfactory amount of Feathers, you can perform the challenges linked with each mask. The first mask called the "All-Seeing Cat" can be unlocked for free upon claiming the Haven skin from the current season's Battle Pass.

To unlock every Haven mask in Chapter 3 Season 1, you’ll need 440 Feathers, meaning that players will need to open a ton of chests. Players will need to play many games to collect these many feathers, and it might take a while to unlock all the Haven masks in Fortnite.

