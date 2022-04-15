All Battle Bus locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 kicked off with a spectacular essence as it revealed more of the intense war between the IO and The Seven. The tension between the two parties has been extremely high and even in the previous season, it was anticipated that the two forces would lock horns in the near future.

The war situation has compelled developers to release some amazing content for the Resistance season, which includes cosmetics as well as weapons that are present on the island. However, the Armored Battle Bus has definitely been the talk of the town. But locating these fun large vehicles can sometimes prove to be difficult. Fortunately, this article will reveal their spawn points so that loopers have easy access to them in Fortnite.

Where do Armored Battle Bus spawn in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Battle Bus is one of the most mysterious yet fascinating things in the game, usually flying high above the map dropping players onto the map. Players usually drop off at their specific landing spots as they prepare for the match.

Interestingly, in Chapter 3 Season 2, the Battle Bus has been added to the island, but with a twist. Its metallic body has been made quite durable, allowing it to withstand enemy gunfire. Additionally, it also comes with a mounted turret to fire back at opponents. Furthermore, there is a Cow Catcher at the front that can also be used as a shield during close combat.

As of now, there are three locations on the island where the Armored Battle Bus spawns, all of which are listed below:

The Daily Bugle- To the south of this POI

Sanctuary- On the southeastern part of this POI

Synapse Station- Towards the south of this POI

Gamers definitely won't have difficulty finding the Armored Battle Bus on the island as they can easily be seen from a distance owing to their large size. It must be noted, however, that many other players may also be looking for the Armored Battle Bus, making these locations frequently visited by loopers.

Players who wish to drop by at this location should be watchful of other gamers landing nearby. As expected, it is advisable to find and carry a weapon to ward off enemy attacks while visiting the spawn points of the Armored Battle Buses in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by Atul S