All consumable Food locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

This week, a lot of new things have been added to Fortnite with the v21.10 update. This includes new skins like the Naruto Rivals set, new challenges, the beginning of the No Sweat Summer Event, and so much more.

With the update, a new set of challenges has been added to the game, and it is very reminiscent of last season's Resistance Quests. However, instead of the intense fight against the Imagined Order through the previous quests, players are going to have far less stressful quests in the current update.

The quests are called 'Vibin' Quests,' and they function in the exact same way as the Resistance Quests. There is a device uplink process that needs to be completed prior to the actual challenges.

One of the challenges this week involves picking up six consumable food items. Fortunately for Fortnite players, there are a whole lot of them on the island and here is how players can find some of them.

Food items spawn locations in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players only have to pick up six food items. This can easily be done in a few locations, and the best spot to do so is at the cabbage farm outside Rave Cave.

This location has enough cabbage to be collected to complete this challenge. This spot is also close to where the players will likely end up in the last challenge before this one.

However, there are plenty of places to do this in the game. Food items can spawn almost anywhere on the map. For the purposes of this challenge, fish, klomberries, cabbages, mushrooms, corn, coconuts, and all the items that can come from produce boxes will work.

This means that coolers, ice bins, produce boxes, and naturally spawning food items can be used, and they are everywhere. Here's a look at how frequently those food items spawn in Fortnite:

There are plenty of locations where players can complete this challenge if players don't find enough food at the cabbage farm or other locations.

All players need to do is have the item in their inventory. Just picking it up and immediately dropping it will do. That will need to be done with all six items, though.

The rest of Vibin' Quests for this week include the following stages:

Establish device uplink

Collect food consumables for the party! (6)

Interact with Party Poppers in the Rave Cave (5)

Upon completion, players will be moved to the next part, which has:

Establish device uplink

Destroy objects at old IO Outposts (10)

Spray Peace Sprays on structures at old IO Outposts (3)

The last part of this week's Vibin' Quests also begins with a device uplink and then tasks for Fortnite players to complete:

Collect a Reality Seed from a Reality Pod

Take a Reality Seed to three different Named Locations

Plant or transplant a Reality Seed

These quests are a good alternative source of Fortnite XP this season since so many of them are present. Players had complained about the XP system this season, and these can help offset the problem.

