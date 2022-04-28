Where to find cabbage and throw it 100 meters in one toss in Fortnite Chapter 3

For a battle royale game, Fortnite sure has a lot of edible vegetables in it. They've been around since Chapter 1 Season 4, and are classified under Foraged Items. But they're not just for show.

Depending on which item is consumed, the player will receive a certain buff. This could include HP recovery, shield replenishment, bonus movement speed, and a plethora of other bonuses.

Throw a cabbage in Fortnite to earn easy XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To pay homage to these humble edibles, Epic Games is tasking players with tossing a cabbage 100 meters in-game. Although the task is rather silly, players can earn 20,000 XP for completing it.

Follow these tips to throw a cabbage 100 meters in Fortnite Chapter 3 flawlessly

There are two ways by which players can easily complete this Chapter 3 Season 2 week six challenge. They can either build a ramp and toss the cabbage from a height or get on top of an Imagined Order airship and throw it from there. Here's how to do it:

1) Cabbage ramp

This method is exclusively for the build-modes in Fortnite. To execute it, players will need to build a considerably tall ramp. The best option would be to build it over a body of water to mitigate fall damage.

Depending on which direction and where the cabbage will be thrown, the ramp will have to be anywhere between 20-25 tiles high. Players will also have to throw the cabbage in an upward arc to maximize the distance.

2) Imagined Order Airship

For players who are confined to the Zero-build mode, the easiest way to throw a cabbage 100 meters will be by using an IO Airship. Use ziplines or ascenders to board the airship, and use the giant fans to reach the very top.

Once on top, aim the cabbage in an upward arc and throw it. To increase the odds of achieving 100 meters on the first try, aiming in a general direction with low ground will be the best idea. The IO airships can be found at Tilted Towers and Command Cavern.

Where to find cabbages in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Oddly enough, there are only four cabbage patches to be found on the map. Here are their locations:

Happy Camper and unmarked location, located south and southeast of The Fortress

Chateau Bob, located northwest of Condo Canyon

Unmarked location east of Condo Canyon

Locations for cabbage in Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Aside from these cabbage patches, players will also be able to find cabbage in Produce Boxes. These can be found all over the map, specifically in areas that have a kitchen or fridge. However, there's no guarantee of receiving a cabbage upon opening one on the first try.

Edited by Danyal Arabi